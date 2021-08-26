New state laws with big impact begin Saturday

Here are some of the most significant changes Missourians will see when new laws take effect on Saturday.
‘Bill of rights’ for police officers
This legislation increases the amount of protection for police officers under investigation for potential misconduct. The new law specifies how the investigation will be conducted, sets time limits for the process and details information that must be given to officers about the allegations against them.
Ban on chokeholdsChokeholds are outlawed unless used in defense of a police officer or to prevent serious physical injury or death.
Prescription drug monitoring
A task force will be created to partner with prescribers, dispensers and other health care providers to monitor prescriptions given to patients. This information will be protected under federal law.
Rolling fuel tax increases
A new fuel tax will roll out annual 2.5 cent increments until the total tax is 12.5 cents per gallon. The Missouri Department of Transportation will use the tax to improve the state’s roads and bridges. Consumers can get a refund if they save their gas receipts and submit them to the state.
College athlete compensation
College athletes can now be compensated for their name, image and likeness. Institutions cannot revoke or reduce any financial aid as a result, and a sponsor cannot require an athlete to advertise their products during official team activities.
To-go alcohol sales
Mixed drinks can be sold for off-premises consumption if the container is durable, leak-proof and in a transparent, sealed bag; does not exceed 128 ounces; and is ordered with a meal with a maximum of two drinks per meal. Alcohol can also now be sold from 6 a.m. Sunday to 1:30 a.m. Monday.
Limits on local health orders
Legislation now limits the length of time local health officials can impose emergency mandates to 30 days. After that, a local governing body must approve any extensions. This is a reaction to restrictions put in place during the pandemic.