JEFFERSON CITY — State government will take less out of Missourians’ paychecks beginning Jan. 1 as part of an election-year income tax cut approved by lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson in October.
The move, which comes as robust, post-pandemic revenue levels are predicted to begin slowing, will reduce the state’s top marginal individual income tax rate to 4.95%, down from the current 5.3%.
In addition, the amount of income that is exempt from Missouri’s individual income tax rates will increase from $100 to $1,000.
The decrease, which could cost state coffers an estimated $500 million, is one of 11 across the nation. Other states lowering income tax rates include Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina.
For taxpayers making $30,000 annually, the move from 5.3% to 4.95% will lower their tax bill by about $10 annually. Someone earning $86,000 will see a $120 reduction in their yearly income tax bill.
People earning $152,000 will see a $320 reduction, according to an analysis by the Missouri Budget Project, a think tank that monitors state fiscal policy.
Some of those gains could be offset by a separate decision by the Republican-led Legislature to require online businesses to collect Missouri’s state and local sales taxes beginning Jan. 1.
Missouri is the final state with a sales tax to put the requirement into place.
The income tax reduction comes as record-breaking waves of tax revenue have flooded the state’s checkbook, partly fueled by inflation, rising wages and more than $11.8 billion in pandemic relief funds from the federal government.
But Parson and the General Assembly’s budget writers are predicting a dramatic slowdown beginning in early 2023.
According to an estimate released earlier this month by the governor’s budget office, Missouri will bring in a record-setting $13.1 billion in general revenue in the current fiscal year.
While that’s the most cash flowing into the state’s bank account ever, it represents an increase of 1.4% over the previous fiscal year, down from a growth rate of 15% through November.
In announcing the revenue estimate, Parson said even with the tax cut, revenues remain stable.
“This shows that we can continue historic investments in education, infrastructure, mental health services and public safety just as we have done,” Parson said.
In addition to incoming tax revenues, the state is carrying a surplus of more than $6 billion as of Dec. 1.
Lawmakers return to the Capitol on Jan. 4, and Parson is scheduled to deliver his annual “State of the State” address on Jan. 18.
In that speech, Parson will outline his budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning July 2023.
In addition to calling for higher pay for state employees, Parson could present a plan proposed by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to change state law to set the minimum teacher salary at $38,000 a year.
“We’ve set a new standard in this state, and we aren’t done. We will continue to do more and do better in this year’s budget proposal,” Parson said.
The governor also could weigh in on a plan to reduce the state’s corporate tax rate, which was considered by lawmakers in September but jettisoned during negotiations over the income tax rate decrease.
Minutes before members of the House were set to begin debate in September on a corporate tax cut that could cost the state $1 billion in revenue, the Republican governor issued a statement saying the issue should instead be dealt with during the Legislature’s regular session, which runs from January to May.
“While these are important issues that merit discussion, they would be better addressed during regular session,” Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said at the time.
In the Senate, at least two Republicans have introduced legislation to phase out the current 4% corporate tax rate.