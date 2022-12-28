JEFFERSON CITY — State government will take less out of Missourians’ paychecks beginning Jan. 1 as part of an election-year income tax cut approved by lawmakers and Gov. Mike Parson in October.

The move, which comes as robust, post-pandemic revenue levels are predicted to begin slowing, will reduce the state’s top marginal individual income tax rate to 4.95%, down from the current 5.3%.

