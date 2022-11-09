Now that Missouri has legalized marijuana, state residents over 21 will be able to possess and consume up to 3 ounces of cannabis products recreationally on Dec. 8.
Two months later, Missourians will be able to legally purchase marijuana from a dispensary, as well as cultivate their own crop with a license.
Amendment 3 passed on Tuesday with 53.1% voter approval and takes effect 30 days later. The amendment also clears nonviolent marijuana charges, which means the court will seal a criminal charge so it is no longer public record.
The amendment, however, does not permit driving under the influence, public use of marijuana, use of marijuana in the workplace, selling marijuana outside the regulated system or taking marijuana to another state.
This amendment comes four years after Missouri approved medical marijuana use, and businesses that are already in the state’s cannabis industry will be first to get recreational licenses.
“The first licensed, nonmedical adult-use seller will be the medical dispensaries that are already operating,” said Dan Viets, attorney and state coordinator for NORML, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
The amendment also creates a microbusiness licensing program to serve smaller enterprises by helping people break into the market on a reduced scale. It will apply to entrepreneurs meeting financial or location criteria or who come from families impacted by the former marijuana prohibition.
Disadvantaged populations, including those from low-income communities, disabled veterans and those with previous non-violent marijuana convictions, will also be eligible.
The Department of Health and Senior Services has until Feb. 6 to issue new licenses that will allow current facilities to sell both medical and recreational marijuana products, said Lyndall Fraker, director of the newly named Division of Cannabis Regulation within the DHSS.
Businesses will then be able to begin selling on Feb. 8. Residents will also be able to grow and cultivate their own marijuana with a license beginning Feb. 8.
The state will begin to issue the microbusiness licenses in the following months. The amendment aims to broaden participation in the cannabis industry by issuing 144 licenses to small business owners. These licenses will be issued through a lottery.
The amendment includes automatic expungement for people who have non-violent marijuana-related charges on their records. The 6% tax on marijuana sales will be used in part to pay for the expungement process, Viets said.
“The Missouri Supreme Court has estimated that it’ll cost $6 million to $7 million, and the tax revenue has been estimated by the state auditor at more than $40 million every year,” Viets said. “So there should be no problem paying for the expungement process.”
Misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia should be expunged within six months after Dec. 8, he said. Felony convictions that are non-violent, do not involve sales to minors and do not involve more than 3 pounds of marijuana are eligible for expungement and will be reviewed within a year.
Those currently on probation, parole or serving time for a marijuana offense “have the option to petition the court that sentenced them, and that court is going to grant that petition for immediate release, unless there’s something truly extraordinary that would justify denying it,” Viets said.
Revenue from the 6% sales tax will also fund veteran’s services, including addiction treatment, housing assistance and counseling. A portion of the tax revenue will also go toward funding the public defender system.
This major change in drug laws for Missouri follows a national trend toward leniency on marijuana offenses. After Tuesday’s election, 21 states had legalized recreational marijuana, including Maryland, which also approved it this week.
On the federal level, President Joe Biden announced plans Oct. 6 to pardon people convicted of a federal crime for possessing marijuana and called on state governors to do the same.
He also directed his administration to review whether marijuana should continue to be classified as a Schedule I substance, a classification that includes heroin and is considered more dangerous than cocaine and fentanyl.