Election 2022 Marijuana

Jeremy Baldwin tags young cannabis plants at a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight on Oct. 31 in Grandview, Mo. Missouri and Maryland voters approved legal recreational marijuana Tuesday, while voters in North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas rejected it.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

Now that Missouri has legalized marijuana, state residents over 21 will be able to possess and consume up to 3 ounces of cannabis products recreationally on Dec. 8.

Two months later, Missourians will be able to legally purchase marijuana from a dispensary, as well as cultivate their own crop with a license.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying writing and reporting journalism with a Spanish minor. Reach me at mcmzdv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you