JEFFERSON CITY — As a member of a task force focused on earthquake safety and preparedness in Missouri, Daryl Sorrel said Wednesday night was particularly alarming.
Sorrel, who sits on the Missouri Seismic Safety Commission as a representative of the utility industry, lives two miles from the epicenter of a magnitude 4 earthquake in southeast Missouri.
“It was the most significant seismic event I’ve felt in my history. I do not want to know what a 7.0 feels like if that’s what a 4.0 feels like,” Sorrel said Thursday.
The quake was centered near Williamsville in Wayne County around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The county is in the area of the New Madrid seismic zone near Poplar Bluff, one of the most seismically active regions east of the Rocky Mountains, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The USGS estimated the quake occurred at a depth of about about 10.5 miles.
A second aftershock hit Thursday morning at around 8 a.m. It was recorded as a magnitude 2.5.
The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency has not been formally activated.
But, said Jeff Briggs, earthquake program manager for SEMA, “We are on high alert with what’s going on. It was pretty loud and scary for people who live in southeast Missouri.”
Both events lit up the 911 call centers in Butler County, said Robbie Myers, the county’s emergency management director.
“Both our county and city 911 dispatch centers were overwhelmed with calls,” Myers said.
More than 4,600 people — as far away as Carbondale, Illinois; Memphis, Tennessee; and Jefferson City — reported to the USGS website that they’d felt the temblor.
“Hundreds upon hundreds of people felt it outside of Missouri,” said Brian Blake, the earthquake program coordinator with the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium in Memphis.
The seismic event was a hot topic at a meeting Thursday morning of the state seismic commission, which was formed to coordinate ways to address Missouri’s status as an active site of earthquakes.
“I haven’t felt anything like that since the ’70s,” said Sen. Jason Bean, R-Holcomb, who is a member of the panel.
Officials in Missouri and nearby surrounding states pay particular attention when the ground starts shaking from below.
In 1811, the New Madrid fault along the Mississippi River unleashed one of the strongest earthquakes in American history on what was then the sparsely populated western frontier of the United States.
The violent tremor woke people in distant cities on the East Coast, including President James Madison in Washington. Some accounts say it caused the Mississippi River to run backward in places.
Although there were no official seismographs to document it, the event is estimated to have been a magnitude 7.7 quake. (A doctor in Ohio did record the event on a homemade seismograph.)
Blake said Tennessee is working to prepare school districts and other public facilities for a day when an earthquake does more than just knock some pictures off walls.
Officials are working with school districts to determine if school buildings need to be replaced or retrofitted to account for the possibility of an earthquake, he said.
One county is involved in a pilot project to ensure schools, fire stations and other essential facilities are prepared.
“It’s kind of a new approach for us,” Blake said. “You’ve got to identify the risk and then do something about it.”
Briggs, who said he’s had trouble convincing school districts to take building safety more seriously, said the quake and aftershock could serve as a wake-up call.
“This may be the kind of earthquake that reminds them of the riskiness of where they live,” Briggs said. “This is the biggest earthquake we’ve had in the six years I’ve been in the job.”
Commission member Eric Sandvol, a University of Missouri geologist, said the shocks appeared to be stronger to the south of the epicenter.
“This is a really cool event from an academic perspective,” Sandvol said.
Sandvol suggested that in addition to quake-proofing schools, the commission should also look at helping hospitals assess whether they need to shore up their structures.