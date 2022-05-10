JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation to ensure visitor access in hospitals, nursing homes and other health care facilities received unanimous approval in the Senate on Tuesday.
The bill, HB 2116, would require health care facilities to allow patients at least two “compassionate care visitors,” which the bill generally defines as a friend, family member or other requested visitor providing mental or physical support.
Under the legislation, visitors would need to comply with a given facility’s policy for protective measures such as mask requirements.
With the bill’s 34-0 passage, it heads back to the House.
Lawmakers’ push to influence health care visitor policy comes after many facilities in the state set restrictions on visitors in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a result of those policies, some lawmakers argued, patients too often were left to suffer or die alone.
“It was unacceptable to the human condition,” said bill handler Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin. White’s spouse is a physician, and he referenced her experiences throughout the discussion.
“They are caregivers,” White said of patients’ friends and family. “They are, in someone’s last days, combing their hair, giving them a bath, helping them eat.”
The role of visitors in supporting patients is even more important given the staffing shortages plaguing many health care facilities, proponents said.
Multiple members of the Senate conservative caucus attempted to tack amendments to the bill that White opposed, including one from Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, that would prevent health care facilities from requiring visitors to have certain vaccines.
Moon argued requiring vaccines or other “invasive medical procedures” represented an infringement on personal liberties.
“Your freedom ends when you come in and you infect me, or you infect anybody else,” White responded.
Another amendment from Moon, to restore the name to the “no patient left alone act,” was the only one to succeed.
When the legislation was in committee, concerns arose over safety of staff and others in health care facilities should the state regulate visitor policy. Witnesses representing the Missouri Hospital Association, the Missouri Assisted Living Association, the Missouri Health Care Association and Saint Luke’s Health System all opposed the bill.
However, the Senate version gave the facilities more control of visitor policies, based on available space and other factors.