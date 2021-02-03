Noppadol Paothong: A nature photographer’s journey from Thailand to Missouri

Growing up in Thailand, Noppadol Paothong often had nature at his fingertips. It inspired him to grab a camera and train his eye to see the beauty in wildlife.
That enchantment with natural surroundings was the beginning of an illustrious career as a nature photographer.
Paothong spent much of his boyhood at his grandmother’s house in rural Thailand. It was a change of scenery for the brown-eyed child, and he became a boy at ease among tropical creatures.
His family lived in Bangkok, a city of 8 million people, and spending time with his grandmother gave him the opportunity to study a green landscape.
Coated in sweat from the heat and humidity, he would sprint through lush fields and look for the coolest bugs he could find.
“I love birds, but I think my heart is attracted to insects,” he said. “They’re a very interesting group that a lot of people don’t pay attention to.”
When he was 8, he borrowed his mother’s camera and began to tinker with the mechanics of aperture, shutter speed and lens optics.
“I was so fascinated by the mechanical camera itself,” he said. “And then I became very serious about photography when I became a teenager. At about 15, I bought my first single lens reflex camera.”
Today, Paothong is a staff photographer with the Missouri Department of Conservation, where his work is showcased in the department’s magazines.
Missouri Conservationist is one of the largest conservation publications in the country, with more than a half-million copies in circulation every month. That exposure has placed Paothong within prestigious photography circles around the world.
He lives in Columbia but is frequently on the road, traveling around Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming to photograph the environment for a global audience. He is also one of the world’s experts on the sage grouse, a bird that nests in the vast grasslands of the North American West and is known for its spectacular courtship display.
Paothong has studied the grassland grouse and its natural habitat for 19 years, publishing two large-format, award-winning books about them: “Save the Last Dance” in 2012 and “Sage Grouse, Icon of the West” in 2017.
“Passion and commitment are evident page after page in this superb volume by Noppadol Paothong,” said Sabine Meyer, photography director for the National Audubon Society, in a testimonial about the 2017 book.
“He demonstrates passion for his craft as a photographer, reaching for excellence frame after frame.”
Coming to America
Paothong left Bangkok in 1993 to attend North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, when he was 19.
The Pacific Northwest was a huge change of scenery for him. Compared with Bangkok, Coeur d’Alene was also a culture shock. The city had fewer than 25,000 people, and he remembers it as “a very, very small town at the time.”
Originally intending to major in graphic design, Paothong took a wildlife photography course that changed his mind.
Because he understood the intricacies of a camera, the technical side of photography came naturally to him. He worked for the college newspaper and ended up majoring in journalism.
“I want a photograph to tell the story, to communicate to people the way I feel,” he said. “I believe that, you know, if you do something enough, it will show in your photograph. That’s always been my philosophy. You have to put your heart and soul into it.”
Paothong was a semester away from graduating in 1998 when he was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to attend Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.
After graduating in 2001, he took a job with the Joplin Globe as a photographer. Five years later, he moved 70 miles east to work for the Springfield News-Leader.
At both newspapers, he was a beat photographer for the community, honing his nature photography skills out in the field on his own. In 2006, he was hired as staff photographer for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“Somebody said something to me like, ‘Hey, there’s this guy,’” said Cliff Whit, art director at the Missouri Department of Conservation. “At the time, he was at the Springfield News-Leader, but his big love was wildlife photography.”
White invited Paothong to apply for the opening, which ended up attracting 100 applicants. Paothong quickly floated to the top of the stack, White said. Hiring him was an easy decision.
“We wanted a nice, well-rounded wildlife photographer, knowing how to go out and shoot birds, deer, turkey and whatever else from a photo blind,” White said. “That’s a particular skill.”
Demands of the job
Nature photographers must be able to find and approach elusive wildlife, understand their habitats and blend seamlessly into the environment.
When Paothong goes on assignment, he dresses for outdoor conditions — heat, rain, snow, ice — but he always wears camouflage.
Nature photography is solo work, he said. Sitting and waiting are part of the job. Because animal activity is unpredictable, about 80% of the time he waits in a photo blind for an animal to appear.
A photographer needs to be ready well before an animal migrates to a location. The photo blind is a compact space, and with a tripod, it’s even tighter.
Because he can’t move after an animal arrives, it’s not unusual for him to set up a blind at 2 o’clock in the morning when it’s pitch black and minus-10 degrees outside.
He also likes to shoot low, at ground level, because it makes the photo subject look more personal.
“When you photograph people you want it up with eye level, but that’s how you get this kind of unique perspective,” he said.
Close-ups of insects are among his favorite subjects. Pollinators in native flower gardens around his home are ideal, he said, because he doesn’t have to travel far to find them.
A memorable project took shape after he almost stepped on a caterpillar and mistook it for a snake. That led to a series tracing the transformation of an egg into a caterpillar and then a butterfly.
Nature photographers must also become amateur biologists to truly cover what they want to capture through a lens. Although Paothong’s degree is in journalism, he takes time to thoroughly research whatever subject he is covering.
“It’s a very important part of being successful in terms of being a nature photographer,” he said. “It’s not just taking a pretty photograph. You have to understand what you’re photographing.”
Since arriving at the Department of Conservation, Paothong has turned his focus to rare and endangered species, and he can count at least 160 cover photos for the department’s various magazines.
Rita Reed, a retired MU faculty member in photojournalism, knows Paothong through their shared love of photography. Although she primarily photographs people, she admires his conservation photography.
It’s a challenging field because it is so scientific, she said, but the pictures also need an emotional edge to appeal to viewers.
“Ultimately, you still want to communicate with human beings, so you’re going to have to get at human emotions even though you’re dealing with wildlife,” she said.
“How do you make that emotional? It’s more to get some kind of a narrative that will tell the story to the human being who’s seeing it from another side.”
Stalking the sage grouse
A century ago, 16 million sage grouse could be found in a number of states and Canadian provinces .
Today, with declining habitat, fewer than 400,000 are left. Millions of acres of sagebrush have become agricultural and industrial plots, chasing the grouse away.
Paothong started to build an interest in the sage grouse during an assignment at the Joplin Globe. He was asked to shoot the bird’s elaborate spring mating dance, one of the most extravagant displays in nature.
The dance begins when the male’s long tail becomes stiff and spiky. The grouse then struts and flaps its wings against the white pouches on its chest.
All the while, two lemon-colored throat sacs inflate and deflate, producing the loud burbling sounds that compose the bird’s unusual mating call. Occasionally, two males will fight for a female’s attention on their grassland stage.
Paothong encountered a type of grouse known as the greater prairie chicken in 2001 when an editor assigned him to follow the bird, knowing Paothong had a passion for wildlife photography.
While working on the story, he met a local man named Lowell Pugh, who had observed the bird since he was a child. Paothong learned from Pugh and then compiled his own research.
Early one early morning just before sunrise, he was sitting alone in his photo blind when he heard a booming noise coming from one of the prairie chickens.
“I could barely see anything outside, and the sound, it was the closest thing to the wilderness I have encountered,” Paothong said. “It had such a profound impact on me as a wildlife photographer.”
Fellow photographer John Dengler accompanied him on many of the photo shoots that ended up in Paothong’s book, “Sage Grouse: Icon of the West.”
“Little did he know that one assignment would lead to a decade-long personal project on grassland grouse, which he later turned into a book,” Dengler, a friend and 2020 Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Famer, wrote in an email.
Both Paothong and Dengler understand that good wildlife photographs take perseverance and dedication.
“Most people wouldn’t put up with solitude, nasty weather, long nights and days and the general hardships we endure on our trips,” Dengler said. “But we are a good match for the situations.”
A conservation advocate
Paothong also makes a point to spread the word about conservation. Typically, he participates in 20 to 25 public speaking programs each year and holds photography workshops in Missouri, Nebraska and Wyoming.
He has been forced to scale back during the pandemic, but he can still give remote presentations. He also has a solo photography exhibit at the National Museum of Wildlife Arts in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, through May.
“I talk about conservation work to help people understand the need to protect our environment,” he said. “I like to share my experience with the public to talk about the conservation concerns, whether that’s insects or grass.”
When it comes to conservation photography, Dengler said Paothong is the real deal. His passion and commitment help distinguish his photography and his public talks.
“He is not only passionate about his photography but also passionate about raising public awareness of conservation issues, habitat fragmentation, showing the human connection to the natural world,” Dengler said.
“Whether it is a grade school class or a U.S. congressional reception, those who hear him speak and see his work are moved by his message and passion.”
Paothong has received a number of awards, including those from Picture of the Year International, the National Wildlife Federation, Nature’s Best, Audubon Society, Outdoor Writers Association of America and Missouri Photojournalist of the Year. He has also been published in National Wildlife, Ranger Rick, Audubon, Birder’s Word, Nature Conservancy and Field & Stream.
Still, not many people look like him in the organizations he has joined, he said. As a woman, Reed shares that experience.
“There are many different human beings from many different spaces, but we’re all part of one species,” she said. “The more voices we hear, the better chance we have of getting closer to what’s the real truth.”
“In our own bubble,” she said, “we hear people who think like us and miss a big part of the human story. Diversity is very, very, very important in the photography field as a whole.”
Paothong believes in giving others like him a place at the table.
“And that’s why I would love to go back to Thailand someday and be a voice for them,” he said.