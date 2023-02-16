 Skip to main content
'Not enough spots': How home plans can complicate leaving prison

On a side street off of Business Loop 70 in Columbia is an unassuming office. Large dark windows make it hard to see inside. But the moment you walk in, you’re greeted by the booming voice of Julian Jackman, the executive director of People Embracing Another Choice Effectively, or PEACE.

The Reentry Opportunity Center

The Reentry Opportunity Center (ROC) in Columbia, helps connect people who were incarcerated with resources, programming and a community.

Jackman was in prison for 17 years. Now he helps others who have recently come out of prison.

Jessica Chambers is a peer support specialist at the Reentry Opportunity Center

Jessica Chambers is a peer support specialist at the Reentry Opportunity Center in Columbia.

