O'Laughlin urges cooperation by conservative senators

Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin listens to Sen. Bill Eigel on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sen. O'Laughlin is the majority floor leader and called some of the actions from this session and previous sessions, "chaos" and "political theatre."
Sen. Bill Eigel addresses the Senate on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sen. Eigel was not recognized for a substitute motion on Sen. Curtis Trent’s bill, SB 275, which led to a point of order to be raised by Eigel.
JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Majority Leader Cindy O'Laughlin, R-Shelbina, addressed filibustering by members of her own party on Friday, the last day of the Missouri General Assembly's 2023 session.
Her comments, made on a point of personal privilege, allowed her to speak to efforts by conservative Republicans to stop action on legislation unless their bills were addressed.
While several senators filibustered during the week, her comments came after Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, who represents the 23rd district, railed against Senate leadership's unwillingness to bring up a tax cut bill and referenced Vince Lombardi, Jesus and Darth Vader.
Eigel said Missouri senators faced a 'Darth Vader moment' – a choice between good and evil.
O'Laughlin responded to Eigel's comments:
"This won't be nearly as long as the last speech. I would just like to say that none of us want to be Darth Vader. We just want to do the work of the Senate. And that involves a lot of give and take, a lot of conversation, a lot of cooperation."
"I’m a friend of the senator from the 23rd, and he has a lot of bright ideas and good points to make. But the fact remains that if we can't have something we want we need to sit down with people and discuss how will this work."
"And I want to touch on the personal property tax issue because we hear about it every year. And when it first came up two or three years ago, I asked, ‘Exactly how will that work?’ because I'm from a rural area. I'm actually from a working background, from a trucking company. So I'm not one of the powerful, privileged people here."
"But I do understand that today's world is very difficult for our middle-class working citizens. And I do understand that I'm not from St. Charles, where there are new businesses all the time, and it's one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Missouri."
"I'm from Shelby County where we continue to lose population. And I represent 14 counties where we pretty much have that same situation."
"So while just making a blanket statement of ‘Let's just cut personal property tax.’ And when I said, ‘Tell me how that will work. How will that work for Shelby County?’"
"Because in Shelby County, the personal property tax pays for our roads and our schools and, and our nursing homes. And the senator from the 23rd said it does not pay for nursing homes. So I went in and got the sheet out and showed him it does pay for nursing homes. And these are vulnerable people."
"So I just bring this up to show you that every issue is complicated. And every issue has lots of different sides to it. And you have to be able to work with everybody, and you have to be able to hear what it's like in their neighborhood."
"Because when we pass something here and it affects every single person in Missouri, we have to believe that we understand what the effect of that will be. Will it be better for their family? Who's paying for it? How is it going to work?"
"And that requires a lot of work. A lot less time standing on the Senate floor reading from books, blocking other people because they don’t agree with you."
"We're not Darth Vader. We're senators and working people trying to represent the people from our neighborhoods. And we need cooperation from everyone to get that done."
"And we’ve had a very difficult time because of a very small group of people led by the senator from the 23rd."
"As I say, he's my friend — or he was — but, you know, we've had some pretty strong arguments."
"But we want the Senate to function as a responsible, respected body. And we want to respect everybody's opinion. We're not Darth Vader. Thank you, Mr. President."