O'Laughlin urges cooperation by conservative senators

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Majority Leader Cindy O'Laughlin, R-Shelbina, addressed filibustering by members of her own party on Friday, the last day of the Missouri General Assembly's 2023 session. 

Her comments, made on a point of personal privilege, allowed her to speak to efforts by conservative Republicans to stop action on legislation unless their bills were addressed. 

Sen. Bill Eigel addresses the Senate

Sen. Bill Eigel addresses the Senate on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sen. Eigel was not recognized for a substitute motion on Sen. Curtis Trent’s bill, SB 275, which led to a point of order to be raised by Eigel.
Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin listens to Sen. Bill Eigel

Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin listens to Sen. Bill Eigel on Friday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Sen. O'Laughlin is the majority floor leader and called some of the actions from this session and previous sessions, "chaos" and "political theatre."
