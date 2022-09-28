Old barnwood becomes new furniture at Green Meadow Barn Co. in Fulton

Carolyn Linton’s first piece of furniture was built when she was fresh out of college.
She wanted a cabinet cupboard made for the family television that wouldn’t be focused entirely on the TV.
So she built a dry sink, made to hold a bowl and pitcher before people had running water with cabinets below. She added other furniture made with wood from her father’s barn, and people began to notice.
After they told her they would pay for her creations, she decided to turn her craft into a business and founded the Green Meadow Barn Co. in 1998. She transforms old Missouri wood from barns and homes into new pieces.
From sturdy, wide tables made for family dinners to small ones to perch beside a couch, Linton makes a range of wood furniture.
Although she said she always wanted an opportunity to work with wood, her fascination with barns started when she was 10. Two neighbors had old barns that fascinated her.
“I’ve always admired old houses. How they did that with such preciseness and beauty is truly amazing,” she said. “I would always find pieces of wood and put them together.”
As someone who cherishes the history behind the wood, Linton takes great pride in every piece she crafts.
She documents every piece she has used for furniture by building a small box using the same wood. The lid has a painting attached to it, along with a metal crest that displays the year the barn was built.
The shop where Linton works was the family barn in Chillicothe she inherited after her father died in 2006. She moved the barn to grasslands near Fulton in 2015, and it has become her workshop and showroom.
Sixteen years ago, Linton dismantled the barn with the help of a few Amish men, put the pieces on a trailer behind her truck and drove it 125 miles to a 30-acre property she had purchased near Fulton.
It took a full year for her to clean and sand the wood and reassemble it. Although she said the barn is still a work in progress, the shiny, sleek wooden interior makes it seem brand new.
“It’s really truly not finished yet,” she said. “There’s still a lot of trimwork, and then I’ve got to redo the front again.”
Taking down barns and repurposing them is an arduous process. Despite disassembling 20 barns, Linton said it’s difficult to give a rough estimate of how long it takes to create one piece of furniture.
Finding the barn, taking it down, moving and cleaning the wood are all part of the crafting process. The cleaning must take place during summer so the wood has ample time to dry before going into storage.
But even with all that labor, Linton said she hopes to pass her knowledge and skills to a future generation.
“My desire is to let the barns live on,” she said. “That is the heart of all I do …The heritage that those people that built these farms and the people who lived with them. It’s important that that those values get to carry on.”