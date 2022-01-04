Republicans in the Missouri House are set to enter the 2022 legislative session without the veto-proof majority they have wielded for nearly a decade.
Through resignations, death and appointments to other state jobs, the GOP caucus will have 108 members, which is not enough votes to override a veto by the governor or approve a special emergency clause in legislation that makes laws go into effect immediately after they’ve been signed.
The loss of members could be alleviated if Gov. Mike Parson were to schedule special elections in those particular districts, but the governor has not signaled he plans to order any.
“At this time, the Governor’s Office has not gotten a request for a special election,” spokesperson Kelli Jones said following a meeting of Parson’s staff Monday.
The Missouri House has 163 districts. Of those, 114 had been represented by Republicans and 49 were represented by Democrats. Republicans have held their super-majority status since 2012, using their grip on power to loosen gun laws, tighten restrictions on abortion and cut taxes.
But in order to override a veto or pass an emergency clause, 109 votes are needed.
Officially, there are four House vacancies following the resignations of Republicans Rick Roeber of Lee’s Summit, Becky Ruth of Festus and Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, and the October death of Rep. Tom Hannegan, R-St. Charles.
Rep. Justin Hill stoked controversy last year for attending the Jan. 6 rally at the U.S. Capitol instead of his own swearing-in ceremony.
In addition, Reps. Aaron Griesheimer of Washington and Justin Hill of Lake Saint Louis are expected to turn in their resignations as early as this week after they took new private sector jobs.
Hill, who has been a lightning rod in the chamber after he skipped his swearing in last year to attend the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., that led to the storming of the U.S. Capitol by loyalists to former President Donald Trump, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
The implications of the six-member decrease in GOP headcount may surface later this month when lawmakers will be asked to approve new congressional maps as part of the once-per-decade redistricting process.
If the GOP can’t muster the votes for an emergency clause for the maps to go into effect immediately and Democrats don’t provide any “yes” votes, the new map wouldn’t become effective until Aug. 28, which is the normal time for new laws to go into effect.
Under that timeline, the Aug. 2 primary would be in question because candidates cannot run in districts that don’t exist.
Governors in Missouri have the power to schedule special elections, but Parson has been largely silent on the issue over the past year.
And even if he does schedule one, the winner of such a race might not be seated in the House until April, which is less than a month before the scheduled end of the legislative session on May 13.
Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, the point person on the congressional map-making process, acknowledged the number of Republicans will likely affect the passage of the maps.
“The math will tell you that if we want to pass the map, we will need Democratic votes,” Shaul said. “I believe we will get bipartisan support.”