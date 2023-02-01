JEFFERSON CITY — A bill on open enrollment, a topic of debate in the state legislature for more than a decade, passed a committee in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Open enrollment allows students to attend schools outside the district they live in. The bill, House Bill 253, requires school districts to opt-in for accepting transfers, and includes a fund to cover transportation for students who qualify for free or reduced lunches and students in special education programs, according to recent reporting for the Missourian.

