As the Missouri General Assembly session enters the final weeks, this is the fourth and final story updating the status of key legislative areas.
Several bills related to opioid regulation, medical marijuana legalization, as well as a bill adding synthetic opioid fentanyl to Missouri’s drug statutes advanced through the legislature leading up to mid-session.
The marijuana bills address its medicinal use, decriminalization or its classification as a controlled substance. Another bill seeks to enshrine medical marijuana within the Missouri Constitution.
Opioids
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle introduced legislation this session to tighten opioid prescriptions; expand substance abuse treatment programs, specifically for postpartum care;minimize opioid availability and raise greater awareness about opioid addiction.
Gov. Eric Greitens created a limited statewide prescription drug monitoring program in 2017 by an executive order after similar legislative efforts failed. Missouri remains the only state in the United States without a comprehensive drug monitoring program that allows doctors and pharmacists to track the prescription history of patients.
In March, the CDC reported that emergency room visits in the Midwest for opioid overdoses rose 70 percent in the last year.
Here’s a recap of a few noteworthy opioid bills in the General Assembly, who’s behind them and where they stand:
HB 2105: Rep. Keith Frederick’s bill would allow pharmacies to establish opioid disposal kiosks through a statewide program intended for unused prescription medication.
“This is an opportunity where we can make a meaningful impact on the community in this issue,” said Phil Caruso, a Walgreens spokesman, in support of Frederick’s bill. Frederick’s bill heads to the House floor for another vote.
SB 825: First-time opioid prescriptions under Sen. David Sater’s bill would be no longer than seven days for patients with acute pain. Cancer patients and those with chronic pain would be exempt from the measure. “This is not going to solve the opioid epidemic,” Sater said in a January committee meeting, “but it’s a step in the right direction.”{/li}{li dir=”ltr”}
HB 2280: Under Rep. Marsha Haefner’s bill, pregnant women in Missouri who receive substance abuse treatment within two months of giving birth could access 12 additional months of treatment through Missouri HealthNet. The bill goes to the Senate for consideration. “Medication-assisted treatment during pregnancy results in the reduction not only in the use of illegal opioids but also all medications and abuse substances,” Jaye Shyken, associate professor of obstetrics, gynecology and women’s health at St. Louis University testified at a February committee hearing.
Six other opioid measures proposed by Democratic and Republican lawmakers have yet to receive votes.
A bill by Rep. Becky Ruth, R-Festus would allow patients to sign a voluntary non-opioid directive form, and another by Rep. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, would add medication assisted treatment for substance abuse to a list of covered benefits by all health insurance companies in the state.
Marijuana
HB 1554, sponsored by Rep. Jim Neely R-Cameron, would allow people with specified medical conditions to access and use marijuana for medicinal purposes. It was approved by a House committee and awaits further action.
HB 1254, sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, passed a House committee. The bill would add the synthetic opioid fentanyl, a drug 30 times more powerful than heroin, to Missouri’s drug statutes. That would allow people transporting large quantities of the drug to be charged with trafficking. Fentanyl was brought to the legislature’s attention in November after state troopers stopped a vehicle along I-55 carrying a large amount of fentanyl.
The following bills were introduced in the House but have not been heard by committees:
HB 2321, sponsored by Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, would establish the Missouri Compassionate Care Act, which relates to the licensing, cultivation and production process of medical marijuana.
HB 1448, sponsored by Rep. Karla May, D-St. Louis, establishes certain licensing requirements regarding marijuana legalization.
HB 1989, sponsored by Rep. Brandon Ellington, D-Kansas City, would legalize marijuana in certain amounts and instances.
HB 2489, sponsored by Rep. Courtney Allen Curtis, D-Ferguson, seeks to remove marijuana’s classification as a controlled substance.
A pair of House Joint Resolutions also were introduced. One proposed a constitutional amendment making medical marijuana legal for patients suffering from certain ailments. A second would decriminalize possession and consumption of marijuana for people 21 or older.
