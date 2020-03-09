JEFFERSON CITY — Here we go again.
A bill that would establish a prescription drug monitoring program in Missouri was debated Monday on the Senate floor — the same place in which the bill has failed for the past seven years.
Under the Narcotics Control Act, a statewide electronic prescription-monitoring database would be established, asking medical providers to track drug prescriptions with the potential for abuse. Missouri is the only state without a statewide program.
Instead, a PDMP program administered by St. Louis County is in place. Seventy five jurisdictions — including Columbia — have joined that program, which now covers about 85% of Missourians, according to prior reporting.
"This bill provides health care providers with the information they need to make the best possible decisions for their patients," said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, a supporter of House Bill 1693, which was sponsored by Rep. Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, and passed the House earlier this month. "Most importantly, it protects Missouri families from the devastation caused by the opioid abuse and epidemic that has swept the state and the country."
Luetkemeyer pointed to a study by the National Institutes of Health, which found thatstate implementations of PDMPs helped combat opioid-related deaths, adding for example that there was a 41% decrease in opioid prescriptions in Ohio after implementation.
However, opponents brought up the same arguments from the past against the legislation, citing privacy concerns of such a database.
"The original concept for this was never about patient data. It was never about getting patient data into the hands of physicians," said Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Springfield. "It was about getting data into the hands of law enforcement."
Law enforcement can't access medical records without a warrant because it's private, added Burlison, but "if this data belongs to the state, then law enforcement can go on fishing expeditions" and access the data.
Other senators also questioned the effectiveness of a PDMP despite the research Luetkemeyer brought up.
Sen. Ed Emery, R-Lamar, said statistics show that Missouri is doing better at dealing with the opioid epidemic than many other states with PDMP programs. "We haven't seen a demonstration that this really does work," he said.
Sen. Cindy O'Laughlin, R-Shelbina, made a similar argument last year, on which PolitiFact ruled that PDMP effectiveness can't be measured on mortality alone and that state-by-state comparisons weren't effective.
Luetkemeyer, addressing potential concerns, emphasized that the bill has privacy protections, noting the police cannot use the database as the sole basis of a warrant or to deny someone access to a firearm. Unauthorized use of the database would bring stiff penalties.
Conversation over the legislation went well into the evening, with senators working behind the scenes to see if they could hammer out a compromise.
If the Senate passes Rehder's House bill without changes, it would head to the governor's desk.
Ultimately, Luetkemeyer said, PDMP is here to stay in Missouri.
"The only question is whether we want that PDMP to be controlled by St. Louis County or by the state," he said.