Drug overdoses remain the leading cause of death for Missourians ages 18 to 44, despite efforts by the Missouri legislature and advocacy groups to stem the problem.
More than 70% of drug overdose deaths in Missouri involve opioids, according to the Missouri Health and Senior Services new Drug Overdose Dashboard.
Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation that aims to reduce the impact of opioid misuse and overdoses. Multiple Senate bills recommend that opioid prescriptions be limited to seven days, and another paved the way for a prescription drug monitoring system in the state.
Nevertheless, Missourians still die of opioid overdoses at alarming rates. In 2020 alone, more than 1,300 people died of a drug overdose involving an opioid, compared to 1,094 people in 2019.
Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, is among the leading causes of the spike.
In Missouri’s Central Region, fentanyl-related overdoses increased 67% from 2019 to 2020. Heather Harlan, facilitator for the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition, said overdoses in Columbia are likely due to the presence of fentanyl and the level of potency in stimulants such as meth and cocaine.
“Right now in Boone County, law enforcement is reporting that they are detecting fentanyl in all categories of street drugs and suspected street marijuana and vape pens,” Harlan said.
New programs, best practices
In 2021, Missouri became the last state to approve a prescription drug monitoring program when lawmakers passed Senate Bill 63. Such programs are intended to curb abuse by preventing people from getting multiple prescriptions for opioids when they are unnecessary. They also give state and local governments information on prescription rates.
The state-wide database will be able to show providers if a patient had previously been prescribed a controlled substance, but there is no requirement that practitioners check it. Dean Linneman, Executive Director of the Joint Oversight Task Force for Missouri’s monitoring program, said many other states require doctors prescribers to check databases.
The task force comprises six members of the boards of Healing Arts, Pharmacy, Nursing, as well as the Dental Board. All providers and dispensers will have to register for the program once it’s developed.
Linneman said the state’s program might look similar to St. Louis County’s, which established its system in 2017. It depends on which vendor is chosen. The budget for the program is $2.1 million, but the task force has applied for a $400,000 Harold Rogers Grant through the U.S. Bureau of Justice Assistance.
Bamboo Health, formerly Appriss Health, administers the program in St. Louis County and others across the country.
Linneman said the statewide program could be running as early — or as late, depending on one’s vantage point — as the first quarter of 2023. There should be an informational website that includes a list of frequently asked questions “by the end of summer.”
Missouri laws place no limit on the length of opioid prescriptions; they only recommend a maximum of seven days, or no more than 50 morphine milligram equivalents for dental patients. Doctors and dentists are allowed to exceed those recommendations, but they must note that they’ve done so in the patient’s medical history.
Best-practice guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control advise a three-day limit.
Prescription data misses fentanyl deaths
Seventy-four jurisdictions, covering more than 85% of Missouri’s population, have joined the St. Louis County prescription monitoring program, according to its website.
The average length of an opioid prescription in Missouri is 17.2 days, according to St. Louis County data. That’s almost six times more than the CDC recommends.
Harlan, of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services, said her agency isn’t watching the St. Louis County program’s data closely; it’s focused on saving people from fentanyl overdoses. The coalition plans to begin looking at the prescription data at future meetings.
“We’re trying to rescue people right now ... We’re looking at the illicit (drug) one because there’s such a tsunami of that,” Harlan said. “Right now, even people who’ve never had that prescription are in dire danger,” Harlan said.
Jillian Bissell is a prevention specialist for the Jefferson County Health Department and oversees the Jefferson County Drug Prevention Coalition. She agreed with Harlan, saying the St. Louis County prescription data is useful, and her department is glad to have it, but most substance users eventually opt for off-market drugs due to the cost.
Bissell said her department hasn’t been able to use the St. Louis County program to its fullest potential. It examines the data, but it hasn’t altered its focus on developing a multilayered approach to identify areas of need and collaborate with partners to link people to treatment, the overdose-reversal drug Narcan and other resources.
Julie Gary, epidemiologist for health equity and behavioral health for the City of St. Louis Health Department, said that agency is combining the St. Louis County data with those from the medical examiner’s office and emergency medical services. While St. Louis is one of the highest overdose rates in the state, the average length of its opioid prescriptions are less than the state’s.
“We look at those averages and always love to see that we’re below the state average or the national average when it comes to the length of the prescription,” Gary said.
Missouri’s new Overdose Dashboard is run by the Department of Health and Senior Services. The current dashboard is the “second iteration” of the original, said Andrew Hunter, bureau chief for health care analysis and data dissemination at the department.
“We had an earlier version that was using different software,” Hunter said. “It was a little bit cumbersome to update.”
Missouri has seen a consistent and steady increase in deaths from drug overdoses for the past 10 years. Deaths previously were dominated by heroin, but now synthetic opioids are leading the charge.
“Anecdotally, we know that fentanyl is driving most of those drug overdose deaths,” Hunter said.
Fentanyl is a deadly drug that is similar to morphine, but 50 to 100 times more potent than other opioids according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. Even small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly. It is often mixed, or “cut,” into other drugs to increase the potency, making them more addictive and causing users to crave more, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
In 2017, there were 653 non-heroin-related opioid overdoses in Missouri, according to the state dashboard. That number jumped to 1,230 in 2020, an increase of 53%.
Hunter said doctors and health care providers can use the dashboard to see the “magnitude” of the drug problem in their area. It also has a section that calculates the potential years of life lost from opioid overdoses by subtracting victims’ ages from 75.
“Let’s say a 20-year-old died due to drug overdose, that would be 55 years of life loss for that individual,” Hunter said.
The department then adds up all the victims’ years of lost life, divides that by the population and multiplies that value by 100,000 to get a rate that allows comparisons among communities, Hunter said.
For Missouri as a whole, the rate of years of lost life was 666 in 2019, higher than the national rate of 539.
The data for 2021 has not yet been released in full. Preliminary data shows 1,460 overdose deaths that year, much higher than the year before.
Fentanyl test strips
Many substance abuse agencies around Missouri praise the state-wide effort to track overdose rates and prescriptions for controlled substances. But Jenny Armbruster of Prevent Ed in St. Louis said fentanyl remains a major concern.
“Fentanyl is a very powerful opioid that has been infiltrated into the drug supply,” Armbruster said, “People that are not experienced using opioids or maybe more novice or recreational — their systems are not tolerated to that presence of fentanyl.”
Fentanyl test strips, small pieces of paper that can be used to test pills, powders and intravenous drugs for the presence of fentanyl, are classified as illegal drug paraphernalia in Missouri. There has been some support in the Missouri House for legalizing them, but no bill has made it close to the governor’s desk.
Still, Armbruster said, some organizations provide the test strips, reasoning that the risk of overdosing is greater than the risk of using them.
“It’s about kind of navigating the risk, right?” she said. “If it’s a person using drugs, there’s already risks present.”