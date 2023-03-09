JEFFERSON CITY — A House committee considered a bill Wednesday evening that would put a constitutional amendment before voters to expand casino gambling.

House Joint Resolution 23 would put a measure on the ballot that, if passed, would allow the Missouri Gaming Commission to grant a license for a casino on the Osage River. Missouri has 13 casinos on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

  • City/county government reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720! :)

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

