Arguments over prohibiting Critical Race Theory and increasing parental rights in schools were heard by the Education and Workforce Development committee at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The committee considered two bills, SB 4 and SB 89, and took public testimony for most of the two-hour meeting. Not everyone who attended was able to testify because of time restraints and instead were allowed to submit their written testimony at the end of the meeting.

  • State Coverage reporter, spring 2023 Studying investigative journalism Reach me at mjacques@mail.missouri.edu

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

