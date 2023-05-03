Norman Brown spent 31 years in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder when he was 17, though he never killed anyone.

After his release in 2018 thanks to a lawsuit against the state, Brown has spent his time fighting to make sure others have the same opportunity he had.

