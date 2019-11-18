There have been 35 cases of lung injuries nationwide associated with vaping, including two deaths in the state of Missouri as of Nov. 15, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Governor Mike Parson filed an executive order in October requesting immediate assistance of the directors of the state health, education and public safety departments. He tasked them with developing a public awareness campaign to educate Missouri’s youth on the dangers of vaping.
It has been 30 days since the order was filed. Parson and the directors of the participating departments spoke at a news conference Monday in Jefferson City to give updates on their progress on the Clear the Air campaign.
“In public health campaigns, we are always looking for platforms to push out messages,” Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said. “The Clear the Air campaign is mostly a social media campaign because that’s how teenagers in this day and age gather most of their information.”
The departments were asked to use existing resources to create the campaign in a 30-day period, and Parson said department heads put in extra time and work to make it possible.
Margie Vandeven, commissioner of the Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education, emphasized the importance of increasing public and charter schools’ involvement in educating both parents and students about the damaging effects of vaping.
“Providing safe and healthy schools for Missouri students is vital in ensuring that each child has the opportunity to graduate and succeed,” she said.
Parson said before the 2020 legislative session begins, the state is going to focus on educating both legislators and the public on the dangers of vaping. From there, legislators can create legislation to address the epidemic.
“I think there is a lot of unknown answers out there right now, and we have to figure out what those answers are, across the state, but more importantly, across the nation,” he said. “We’re just trying to figure out what the harmful effects are.”
“For us, on the administrative side, we want to be ready to talk about this in January when the legislature comes back,” he said.
There is currently no legislation in Missouri that concerns vaping regulations.
