JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson appointed Paula Nickelson − a longtime public health employee − as the acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) on Tuesday.
Nickelson has 22 years of service with DHSS. She was involved in the state’s H1N1 influenza response and planning efforts following the 9/11 attacks and a number of COVID-19 response strategies recently.
As acting director, she would not require Senate confirmation. Don Kauerauf, the last director of DHSS, resigned a few days before the deadline to be confirmed after his nomination was blocked in the Senate.
At a news conference, Parson was asked whether he spoke with Senate leadership about the appointment of Nickelson, and he said he didn’t understand why that would come up.
“I don’t think the process of who we select in the cabinet is part of the duties of the Senate,” he said. “That’s the duty of the governor’s office.”
Kauerauf drew backlash from conservatives due to his views on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine requirements, and had come under scrutiny for his encouragement for people to get vaccinated. During the Senate’s Gubernatorial Appointments Committee hearing, Kauerauf told the committee that he was against mandates for vaccines, masks and testing requirements.
Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, told the Missourian that he had not heard of any consternation regarding the governor’s appointment. “I assume he’s trying to get the right person in place at least in the short term to make sure that the department can function well,” he said.
Nickelson said she is also against mandates.
“We will work with our research team implementing comprehensive strategies with regard to COVID, masks, vaccines, social distancing,” Nickelson said. “All are useful, and should be available to each of us as we make personal choices about how best to safeguard our own health and that of our family.”
As an acting director, she said her focus would include:
- Addressing health care workforce issues
- Upgrading data systems
Focusing on causes of mortality with an emphasis on health equity
The announcement for Nickelson’s selection came a month after Parson appointed Richard Moore, general counsel to DHSS, to lead the department temporarily.
When asked why Nickelson wanted the job after what happened with Kauerauf, she said the priority was to ensure the state’s public health system did not falter. The DHSS director’s position has been volatile for two years now, since Kauerauf’s predecessor, Randall Williams, left the post in April last year.
Rep. LaDonna Appelbaum, D-St. Louis and ranking minority member of the House Health and Mental Health Committee, said in a news release that she has questions about the state’s botched COVID response, staffing issues for hospitals and problems with antigen testing.
“We had an eminently qualified individual effectively run out of town by vitriol and rhetoric,” said Appelbaum. “I hope the same does not happen to Acting Director Nickelson.”
Parson stressed that while Nickelson would be sworn is as acting director, he sees her as the permanent director. While she would not have to be confirmed by the Senate, she would have all the responsibilities a director would.
“For me, it is about her being the director, and I look forward to her being in that position,” Parson said.
Nickelson said that she was born, raised and educated in Missouri, as were her parents, husband and children.
“It was not just a professional privilege to be asked to serve in the role,” she said. “It’s personal to me.”