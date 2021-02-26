Columbia local Brian Neuner, who was appointed to the Mental Health Commission by Gov. Mike Parson on Jan. 24, does not plan on being quiet during his time on the committee. He hopes to generate solutions for Missourians with mental health issues and views serving on the committee as a civic responsibility.
Neuner said he's had exposure to mental illnesses throughout his life from seeing his family and friends with mental health issues, including dementia and Alzheimer's, and knowing people who died by suicide.
Neuner has also served on the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees for more than 12 years, which showed him the void in the community for addressing mental health.
Neuner currently serves as the chief development and marketing officer for the Special Olympics of Missouri.
"Often, people with mental illness, people give up on them, but if you give them a chance and you give them programs and support like the Special Olympics, it's so rewarding to watch the growth," Neuner said.
Some of the organizations Neuner supports include the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Central Missouri Step Up for Down Syndrome and the American Alzheimer's Association.
"I would encourage anybody that has the ability, resources, knowledge, expertise in any area, that I would encourage them to put themselves in a position where they can help," Neuner said. "Don't sit on the sideline, get involved."
Neuner believes that all generations need to contribute and do their civic duty to help neighbors. He also believes in the importance of people helping their communities if they have the ability and resources to do so.
"Hopefully our message will be heard and understood and we help generate some results, but we're just part of the process," Neuner said.
Neuner hopes to be able to make a difference and appreciates the messages he has received from friends and family.
Neuner is waiting to be confirmed by the Missouri Senate in the next couple weeks.
The four other appointments to various boards include:
- Anne-Marie Clarke, of St. Louis, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
- Hollie Elliott, of Fair Grove, was appointed to the Coordinating Board of Higher Education.
- C. Phillip Hoffman, of Trenton, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
- Abigail Pinegar-Rose, of Ozark, was appointed to the State Lottery Commission.
Parson also filled one county office vacancy. Annette Charles, of Lebanon, was appointed as the Laclede County public administrator.