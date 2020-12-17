Dale Roberts was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the State Board of Mediation on Thursday.
Roberts, executive director of the Columbia Police Officers' Association, joins the board which administers public sector labor law, covering most public sector employees seeking union representation, according to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.
Roberts said that the board has two seats for those representing employers and two seats for those representing unions; he will be representing unions.
“I'm quite familiar with issues that apply to unions,” he said.
Roberts is a member of the The Missouri Bar and has served as an adjunct assistant professor at the MU School of Law. He has also served as chief administrative law judge and as secretary of the Missouri Public Service commission. He graduated from the MU School of Law.
"I have a lot of experience dealing with cases and rendering decisions based on facts of the law," he said.
He is also a veteran and member of the American Legion Post 202. He served in the military for 11 years, four of which he spent in the Air Force. Roberts was honorably discharged in 1981 with the Meritorious Service Medal.