JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson has called a special legislative session on the budget, which will begin Nov. 5.
Parson said the session is necessary in order to allocate remaining funds from the federal CARES Act across Missouri which were not anticipated in the 2021 budget passed in May.
It is unclear if the session will be limited to allocating money from the CARES Act, or if other budget changes could be included. The state faces potential revenue shortfalls as a result of economic impacts of the pandemic.
Parson said the agenda of this session could not wait until the regular session in January.
"We have to (hold the session) just to be able to get money in and be able to get some money out to pay some bills," Parson said.
Parson said some of the programs CARES Act funds could be sent to include the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants and child support payments.
This will be the second special session of the year, following the special session on crime. The session on budget will begin only two days after Nov. 3, election day for House and Senate members. Parson does not expect the session to take long.
"It should be very short," Parson said. "They should be in and out very quickly."
Parson added that he has already met with leadership of both chambers.