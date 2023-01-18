 Skip to main content
Parson delivers State of the State address

Governor Mike Parson enters the Missouri House of Representatives Chamber

Governor Mike Parson enters the Missouri House of Representatives Chamber before delivering the State of the State Address on Wednesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The governor spoke to members of the House and the Missouri Senate during the joint session.

In his fourth State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson emphasized the importance of planning for the future as he unveiled a $51.6 billion budget plan.

His proposed budget would provide increases in infrastructure spending and investments in education and workforce development built around a theme of “Not done yet.”

Rep. Yolanda Young chats with a colleague before the State of the State Address

Rep. Yolanda Young chats with a colleague before the State of the State Address on Wednesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Rep. Young is a member of the Missouri Black Caucus which focuses on representing Black Missourians in the State Legislature.
Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, Dean Plocher, left, and Lt.

Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, Dean Plocher, left, and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, right, stand beside Gov. Mike Parson while he gives the State of the State Address on Wednesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Sean Pouche laughs during the State of the State Address on Wednesday

Rep. Sean Pouche laughs during the State of the State Address on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Gov. Parson invited two students from each of Missouri’s seven Blue Ribbon schools to the floor during his speech. The United States Department of Education highlights outstanding schools across the country in its National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Gov. Parson’s Chief of Staff Aaron Willard speaks about the Fiscal Year 2024

Gov. Parson’s Chief of Staff Aaron Willard speaks about the Fiscal Year 2024 budget during the Budget Overview Briefing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The largest item on the budget is the Interstate 70 Project to expand the capacity of I-70 through Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.
Gov. Parson shakes hands with members of the Missouri House of Representatives

Gov. Parson shakes hands with members of the Missouri House of Representatives after delivering the State of the State Address on Wednesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The State of the State address happens annually as an opportunity for the governor to update the Missouri General Assembly on goals for the legislative session beginning in the new year.
