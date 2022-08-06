FILE: Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address

In this file photo, Gov. Mike Parson delivers his State of the State address on Jan. 19 at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. As of June 2022, Parson had approved 316 pardons and 18 commutations.

 Hunter Pendleton/Missourian

Facing a backlog of more than 3,500 applications, Gov. Mike Parson has granted clemency to more people than any Missouri governor in the past four decades.

Clemency, an umbrella term that encompasses pardons, reprieves and commutations of prison sentences, is a selective process. In Missouri, officials say it's also color blind.

Download PDF 211 identified clemency cases by race and sex
Download PDF Missouri's incarcerated population, 2021
Dawn Huston poses for a portrait

Dawn Huston, who recently had her sentence commuted by the governor, poses for a portrait on July 12 in Marshall. She originally faced a 15-year sentence over 5 ounces of marijuana but was released early after her sentence was commuted in January. She ended up serving eight years.
