JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday that gun violence is a problem that the state cannot address alone.
During a news conference initially scheduled to discuss government organization, Parson was asked repeatedly about calls for him to add gun legislation to the special legislative session he has called for next month.
Parson has said he will not do that, and said Wednesday that his office cannot act alone.
“It is not going to be one-ended,” Parson said. “It is going to be a multiple combination of city and county and state and federal level” agencies working on the issue.
Parson said he spoke with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who has asked Missouri lawmakers to change state law to let her city and others require concealed weapon permits. The Associated Press has reported that at least 13 children have been killed by gunfire in the city of St. Louis this year.
The 2017 Missouri legislature allowed non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and Krewson said she has asked Parson to back legislation letting cities of a certain size require permits, the AP reported.
“We’ve got to figure out some solutions to these kids getting shot in the streets in St. Louis and Kansas City, or wherever it is in the state of Missouri,” Parson said.
Earlier in the news conference, Parson discussed his administration’s work to restructure government to refocus on the state’s infrastructure and workforce development needs.
Rob Dixon, the Department of Economic Development director, said that previously announced cuts to his agency — from 858 employees to 117 — allow the department to focus on fewer issues at a time in a more efficient way.
Zora Mulligan, the Department of Higher Education commissioner, spoke about how the changes the administration has imposed have come directly from the recommendations of Missourians gathered over the last 18 months. Mulligan, along with Dixon, has traveled around the state, asking citizens about the most pressing issues they see in their communities.
The most consistent concern that was brought to their attention was the lack of resources given to those who have graduated high school, but are not interested in attending college. Mulligan said she and her team will focus on thinking more broadly about secondary education and creating opportunities that focus on getting young adults into the workforce.
