JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana.
“The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text message on Tuesday.
Jones’ statement followed calls by some Missouri legislators on Thursday for Parson to include marijuana legalization in his upcoming special session on tax relief, scheduled to begin next week.
Lawmakers were trying to blunt momentum for Amendment 3, a legalization question that appears on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Parson, a Republican, has called the question a “disaster,” casting it as a boon for corporations over regular people.
Amendment 3 gives current medical marijuana businesses the first shot at full recreational business licenses, an element of the plan that has proven controversial amid frustration with the rollout of the state’s medical marijuana program.
But Parson’s decision not to call a special session on marijuana represents a win for the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign, which is backing Amendment 3.
A spokesman for the campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Legal Missouri also faces a challenge from an opponent of marijuana legalization who has sued to remove the question from the Nov. 8 ballot. A trial on the challenge is scheduled to begin Thursday in Cole County.