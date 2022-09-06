Gov. Mike Parson

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pledged Wednesday to follow the law and start letting eligible Missourians apply for Medicaid.

 Chris Kohley/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TownNews.com Content Exchange

JEFFERSON CITY — A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the governor will not expand the scope of his upcoming special session so lawmakers could consider legalizing recreational marijuana.

“The call will not be amended to include marijuana legalization,” Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said in a text message on Tuesday.

