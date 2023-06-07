A week into Pride month, Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation Wednesday banning minors from beginning gender-affirming case and limiting sports participation for transgender athletes.

In a press release announcing his decision to sign the bills, Parson said he supports every person’s right to “his or her own pursuit of happiness.”

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700