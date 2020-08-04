Missouri voters have picked Gov. Mike Parson to be the Republican gubernatorial candidate in the November general election.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway won the Democratic nomination for Missouri governor.
Galloway, 38, faced four other Democrats with little statewide name recognition. She was the only Democratic gubernatorial candidate in statewide office and the only candidate to have won a statewide campaign previously.
Galloway is trying to unseat Parson, who served as lieutenant governor until taking over in 2018 when former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens resigned in scandal.
Parson, Missouri’s 64-year-old sitting governor, faced three GOP challengers: 41-year-old Raleigh Ritter, 69-year-old state Rep. Jim Neely and 40-year-old Saundra McDowell.
McDowell made an unsuccessful bid for state auditor in 2018, losing to Galloway. Both Neely and McDowell criticized Parson for shutting down the state to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Galloway, like Parson’s Republican rivals, has been a critic of Parson’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he’s not doing enough to ensure the health and safety of the public.
Parson, however, in a Tuesday night speech to reporters said that “COVID-19 proved there is no on-the-job training for the role of governor. To protect Missourians in this job, experience does matter. You have to show up to the office and lead on Day 1.”
In a Facebook Live speech on Tuesday night, Galloway told supporters that Parson has failed to lead the state effectively through the pandemic.
“The most important thing the next governor will have to do is contain the spread of the virus and rebuild our economy,” Galloway said. “Schools cannot open in person until the spread of the virus is contained.... “When it comes to public health, Gov. Parson just does not get it.”
Galloway previously served as Boone County treasurer. Former Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon appointed her to be state auditor after former Republican Auditor Tom Schweich killed himself in 2015.
She ran a successful campaign to serve a full term as auditor in 2018. Her time expires in 2023.
Parson told his supporters that the state was on the right track under his administration before COVID-19 arrived, and he hopes to repair the economy.
“During my time as governor, our economy was booming. Historic low unemployment, 30,000 new jobs created for American families, record wage growth, billions of dollars in new private investments. More people were in our state’s workforce than ever before.”
Kehoe gets GOP nod
Mike Kehoe defeated three other Republicans with little name recognition to be the GOP candidate for lieutenant governor in November. He will face Democrat Alissia Canady, a former Kansas City councilwoman and Jackson County assistant prosecutor.
Kehoe ascended to lieutenant governor during a reshuffling of statewide officials. Parson had been serving as lieutenant governor until Greitens resigned.
After Parson took over as governor, he named Kehoe to replace him as lieutenant governor. Kehoe had been serving in leadership in the state Senate.
In Missouri, gubernatorial candidates don’t run on the same ticket as candidates for lieutenant governor.
Hartzler holds on
Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler held off a primary challenge Tuesday and will seek a sixth term in Congress in Missouri’s 4th District in November.
Hartzler, 59, of Harrisonville, defeated Neal Gist in the GOP primary. She will face Democrat Lindsey Simmons in November.
Simmons, a Harvard-educated lawyer, was unopposed in the primary. She has worked for several Missouri Democrats, including former Sen. Claire McCaskill, former Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster and former Rep. Ike Skelton, Hartzler’s Democratic predecessor in the 4th District.
Hartzler has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump. She disclosed last month that her family’s businesses received nearly $480,000 from a federal program to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
She serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee.
The 4th District covers portions of central and western Missouri.
Luetkemeyer wins primary
Elsewhere in the state, Republican Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer will seek a seventh term representing Missouri’s 3rd District in November after defeating four GOP challengers in the primary election Tuesday.
Luetkemeyer, 68, of St. Elizabeth, represents a district that stretches from the far western and southern suburbs of St. Louis west to the Lake of the Ozarks region.
He was first elected in 2008 after previously serving in the Missouri House and as director of the Missouri Division of Tourism. He has been a supporter of President Donald Trump.
Cleaver moves ahead
Veteran Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Kansas City has defeated a challenger in Missouri’s 5th District as he seeks an eighth term in office.
Cleaver, 75, who was Kansas City’s mayor before he was first elected to Congress in 2004, defeated challenger Maite Salazar in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. The 5th District covers much of the Kansas City area and a portion of rural western Missouri.
Cleaver is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Homeland Security.
He became Kansas City’s first Black mayor when he was elected in 1991. He was re-elected four years later.
In November, Cleaver will be favored in the largely Democratic district to defeat the winner of the six-person Republican primary.
Long earns nomination
Incumbent Billy Long has held off challenges from four other Republicans to win Tuesday’s GOP primary in Missouri’s 7th District.
Long, 64, of Springfield, is seeking his fifth term in Congress. He’ll be favored in the heavily Republican district in southwestern Missouri when he faces Democratic challenger Teresa Montseny in November. Montseny was unopposed on Tuesday.
Long has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. He has said he wants to add two new rules that could potentially improve the safety of creek crossings permitted by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Long is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.