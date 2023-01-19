Missouri Senate leaders on both sides of the aisle expressed their support Thursday of Gov. Mike Parson's proposed increase of funding for infrastructure, education and healthcare for mothers.  

President Pro Tem of the Senate Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, called the speech, "a consensus-building speech," that he thinks is important for the current national political climate.

