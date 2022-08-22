Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that he will call Missouri lawmakers back to the state Capitol for a special session on Sept. 6 to address income tax cuts and agriculture tax credit programs.
Parson said the special session will center around a single bill originating in the Senate that would permanently cut income taxes across the board and extend the sunsets on many agriculture tax credit programs from two to six years.
"Before we announced any new dates or a specific plan, we wanted to work with our colleagues in the General Assembly and agriculture partners to formulate a path forward," Parson said. "Today, I believe we have that plan, which provides the largest tax cut in the state's history to every Missourian and gives Missouri's No. 1 industry the support it deserves."
The tax cuts in the special session bill would permanently cut Missourians' income taxes by $700 million. Missouri has an almost $4.9 billion budget surplus, which Parson said gave the state the opportunity to provide the tax breaks.
"The point is that every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income or job description, will see a reduction in their tax liability," Parson said. "And that is a win for all Missourians."
The bill would lower the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. Also, the first $16,000 of income for individuals and first $32,000 for joint filers would not be taxed.
Parson said "now is the time" to cut income taxes because Missouri is experiencing the largest revenue surplus in its history and its lowest unemployment rate in the last 50 years.
The special session bill would also consider extending the sunsets on certain agricultural tax credit programs to a minimum of six years. Many of these programs, such as incentives for meat processing, urban farming and biodiesel products, currently have two-year sunsets.
Parson said he had signed eight incentive programs in the past year with six-year sunsets — he said agricultural incentive programs should receive the same treatment, especially given how inflation has increased operating costs for many Missouri farmers.
"I will always be a top supporter of agriculture in this state, and it's time for others who say the same to do the same," Parson said. "We all need to step up and get this done for our family farms."
HB 1720 would have created new agriculture tax credit programs with two-year sunsets. HB 2090 would have granted a one-time tax credit of $500 for individuals making less than $150,000 per year and $1,000 for joint filers making less than $300,000 per year.
House Minority Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a news release Monday that the special session is a Republican attempt to draw attention away from Missouri outlawing abortion in June.
She said the tax cuts would threaten the state's financial future because the budget surplus Parson cited is only temporary while the loss in state revenue would be permanent. She also said HB 1720 had "solid bipartisan support" and said "the wiser course" would be to override his veto instead of calling a special session.