Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that he will call Missouri lawmakers back to the state Capitol for a special session on Sept. 6 to address income tax cuts and agriculture tax credit programs.

Parson said the special session will center around a single bill originating in the Senate that would permanently cut income taxes across the board and extend the sunsets on many agriculture tax credit programs from two to six years.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2022. Studying journalism, political science and German. Reach me at emjnkc@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you