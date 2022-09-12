A construction worker walks through the Missouri House of Representatives

A construction worker walks through the Missouri House of Representatives chamber on Tuesday at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. The House carpet and vote boards are being replaced with completion expected before the next session starts in January. New carpet arrived to the building today but further work on the carpet is delayed until after next week’s special session.

 Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian

Legislation that would make significant changes to state tax law is expected to be considered by the Missouri legislature in a special session Wednesday.

After vetoing bills in May relating to tax rebates and agricultural tax credits, Gov. Mike Parson called a special session to revisit those same issues.

