Legislation that would make significant changes to state tax law is expected to be considered by the Missouri legislature in a special session Wednesday.
After vetoing bills in May relating to tax rebates and agricultural tax credits, Gov. Mike Parson called a special session to revisit those same issues.
The session was originally set to begin Sept. 6, but was postponed by lawmakers until Wednesday, when legislators already were set to convene in Jefferson City for a veto session.
House members will have to work using temporary tables and chairs as a routine upgrade of that chamber has left the floor uncarpeted.
Parson's goals for the special session include passing permanent tax cuts. If approved, the legislation would lower the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%, as well as increase standard deductions for both single and joint filers.
The first $16,000 for individuals and the first $32,000 for joint filers would not be taxed, under his proposal. Parson said in a statement that this measure would offer permanent relief to Missourians, as opposed to the bill he vetoed in May that would have offered a one-time tax rebate to certain individuals.
Extending the expiration date of agricultural tax credit programs is also on the agenda for the special session. Parson's proposal would extend the sunset on numerous agricultural tax credits, meaning they would not expire for a minimum of six years, as opposed to the two-year sunset included in the bill the governor vetoed.
Parson said that the state's low unemployment rate and record-high revenue surplus make now an ideal time to implement the new tax measures.
However, some budget analysts and Democratic lawmakers have warned against the changes, calling them a risk to the state's finances.
According to an analysis from the Missouri Budget Project, a nonprofit public policy research organization, Parson's tax proposal "leaves out 33% of Missouri taxpayers entirely — like older Missourians living on fixed incomes and low wage families with children."
The analysis projected that the proposal would grant the wealthiest Missourians an average yearly tax cut of about $6,024, while those making the least income would receive an average cut of $11.
The proposal would also cut Missouri's annual revenue by around $950 million, which accounts for 27% of the state's funding formula for local schools. The loss of revenue and one-time federal funds could lead to difficulty funding needs such as public safety and health care, creating a "Kansas-like budget bomb," according to the analysis.
In 2012, the Kansas legislature slashed income taxes in hopes that it would boost the state's economy. Instead, it led to a sharp decrease in revenue, cuts to funding for education and infrastructure and an infamous budget crisis that the state took years to recover from.
Critics fear that Parson's proposed tax cuts could throw Missouri into a similar situation.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement posted to social media that the special session threatened Missouri's finances and is a politically-driven election season move by Republican lawmakers.
"The governor's plan uses a temporary budget surplus as a cover for a permanent loss of revenue that will put Missouri government back into the financial hole it just climbed out of," Quade said. "Rather than starting from scratch in a rushed special session ... the wiser course would be to override the veto."