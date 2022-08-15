As a freshman at the University of Oklahoma in 1990, Ayanna Shivers didn't know what she wanted to do with her life.
Growing up in Mexico, Missouri, she had been interested in music with dreams of playing the piano professionally.
But she also loved science and math, so she started her college career as an engineering major.
That didn't last long. She switched to journalism, graduated in four years and moved on.
That didn't last long either. She decided to live in Atlanta and began working at a Montessori school.
It wasn't until she returned home to Mexico and took a job at Missouri Girls Town that she found that her true calling was to help others.
Today, Shivers (rhymes with rivers) juggles multiple roles under the same umbrella — teacher, clergy, politician.
At the beginning of July, she became the first Black pastor at New Horizons United Methodist Church in Columbia.
She has also held several positions at Lincoln University in Jefferson City since 2019, becoming director of the Center of Teaching and Learning in July.
Then, on Aug. 2, she officially became the Democratic candidate for state Senate District 18 on the November ballot.
Serving the church
Shivers' home church, New Horizons United Methodist Church on El Chapparel Avenue east of Columbia, is a small congregation of roughly 60 people.
“She has been a good match with the congregation in a short amount of time,” said the Rev. Mi Hyeon Lee, United Methodist Church district superintendent for north and central Missouri who oversaw her appointment to the church.
Even though Shivers is only a part-time minister, Lee said she loves her attitude and willingness to work with members of the congregation to meet their needs.
"When I introduced Ayanna to the congregation, they loved her," Lee said.
Shivers was ordained an evangelist in 2008 and became a pastor in Georgetown, South Carolina, for a Deliverance Center Church, one of a nationwide network of nondenominational churches.
After six years as an ordained minister and school counselor in South Carolina, Shivers moved back to Mexico, Missouri, in August 2014.
Last October, she began talking to Lee about becoming an ordained minister in the United Methodist Church.
Less than a year later she was appointed pastor at New Horizons.
“Life has a way of bringing you full circle,” Shivers said, having grown up in the Methodist Church.
Serving the community
She still wanted to contribute more in her local community. So, she jumped into local politics in her hometown.
She started by running for the city council in Mexico, becoming the first Black woman on the council.
Two years later, she was elected mayor, again becoming the first Black woman to be mayor of the small rural Missouri town. In Mexico, only city council members can become mayor, and voting is done by members of the council.
While mayor, she started what she called "Munch with the Mayor" to give her an opportunity to meet more people in the community. She is also proud that construction of a new swimming pool began during her tenure.
"As mayor you have a voice and a position that you can use positively to promote the community," she said. "I think people appreciated that I was transparent and visible."
Shivers served her two years as mayor and then remained on the city council once her term was up.
Those years gave Shivers her first taste of local government. Now, she hopes to build on that in her bid for state Senate.
When asked why she wants to run, Shivers laughed and said, "Because I'm crazy." Then the joking stopped, and she got serious.
"When I look at the United States and I see all the division right now, it hurts my heart," she said. “I am always one of those people, when you see a problem, you have to be a part of the solution.”
She believes her previous experiences as a school counselor, educator and pastor give her a rare perspective about running for state office.
“At the heart of the matter, I am running because I want to be a bridge,” Shivers said.
“I want to bring common sense and civility back to politics, and I don’t believe I’m the only one.”
Serving the students
While her careers as a pastor and in politics are relatively new, Shivers has been working as an educator in various teaching and counseling roles since she taught at a Montessori school in Atlanta.
The new role at Lincoln University gives her a chance to work with the faculty to evolve professional development opportunities she hopes will continue to grow the university.
"Hopefully it helps set the atmosphere for growth in the institution and keeps it moving in a positive direction," she said.