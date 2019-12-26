Pheasants Forever & Quail Forever in Missouri are holding are holding their annual convention Jan. 25 in Columbia for landowners, hunters and conservation enthusiasts.
Among the seminar topics are precision agriculture, quail restoration landscapes, quail and small game updates, native bees, using drones to survey habitat, conservation advocacy and updates from the Missouri Department of Conservation and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Pheasants Forever and its quail conservation division, Quail Forever, are the nation's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to upland habitat conservation, according to a news release from the local chapter.
The organizations have more than 149,000 members and 700 local chapters across the United States and Canada.
Since its creation in 1982, Pheasants Forever has spent $867 million on 540,000 habitat projects and education programs benefiting more than 18 million acres nationwide.
The convention will take place in the Hilton Garden Inn. Registration can take place the day of the event or at http://pheasantsforeverevents.org/event/4104.