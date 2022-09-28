A pilot program to train Missouri law enforcement officers in phlebotomy, the act of drawing blood for testing, will launch Saturday.
The pilot program, a project of the Missouri Safety Center, plans to start with just 11 law enforcement officers from departments across the state. If successful, the center, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and several law enforcement agencies, hopes to eventually see the program develop into a large-scale, statewide institution.
The departments selected to participate will receive a blood draw chair, tourniquets and other equipment to set up their own blood draw rooms. Once trained, participating officers will be expected to fulfill blood draw requests in neighboring jurisdictions as well as their own.
“The importance of this is we touch the entire state,” Joanne Kurt-Hilditch, senior director of the Missouri Safety Center, said in a presentation Wednesday at Missouri’s 2022 Highway Safety and Traffic Conference.
“Eleven may not seem like a lot, but if we have them strategically positioned, then we’ll be able to serve a lot of the communities that we have,” Kurt-Hilditch said.
The phlebotomy program has been in the works for more than seven years and is funded and supported by grants from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which released a toolkit in 2019 to encourage states to start their own law enforcement phlebotomy programs.
The program is directed by a task force consisting of representatives of MoDOT, the Missouri Safety Center and several different police departments and prosecutor’s offices.
Currently, if an officer suspects someone has been driving under the influence and wants to conduct a blood test, they need to take the suspect to a hospital and have a trained medical professional perform the procedure. Advocates of law enforcement phlebotomy say that it will streamline this process, freeing up hours of officers’ time and reducing the strain on hospitals.
Missouri’s implied consent law means that any driver is deemed to have automatically given consent to blood testing if pulled over, so long as there is reasonable ground to believe they may have been driving while intoxicated.
Drivers who refuse testing face a one-year suspension of their license. In that scenario, officers can obtain a warrant to draw blood, by force if necessary.
An audience member at Kurt-Hilditch’s presentation asked about options to restrain suspects who refuse to have their blood drawn.
“Every agency is going to have to decide how they are gonna handle an unruly subject,” Kurt-Hilditch said. “We have decided that we are going to be hands off on that, because every single agency has their own use of force policy.”
The reason that law enforcement agencies are often so eager to conduct blood tests is that chemical evidence is very instrumental to DUI cases. If the test is not conducted quickly, alcohol and other intoxicants will metabolize and no longer be detectable in blood.
The benefits of a law enforcement phlebotomy program, as laid out in the NHTSA’s toolkit, primarily relate to reducing the time and costs required for a police officer to obtain a blood test from a suspect and ultimately making it easier to convict those accused of driving under the influence.
Missouri joins many other states that have implemented or will soon implement a law enforcement phlebotomy program. The first state to do so was Arizona, which began their program in 1995. Missouri officers selected to participate in the pilot program will be sent to Phoenix, Arizona, to be trained at the Phoenix College Law Enforcement Phlebotomy Program.
Going forward, Kurt-Hilditch said, the program plans to work with a local Missouri community college to train officers in blood testing. Officers under the program will be required to renew their qualifications every two years.
Some controversy surrounds the implementation of such phlebotomy efforts. Arizona’s program has faced legal challenges in the past, including State of Arizona v. May.
In the case, Kenneth May appealed a DUI conviction on the grounds that his Fourth Amendment rights were violated during his arrest when his blood was drawn while he stood with his arm on the back of a police car. An expert witness testified that drawing blood this way increased the risk of injury and potential nerve damage.
An Arizona court of appeals upheld his conviction, ruling that the blood test procedure was not in violation of May’s constitutional rights.
Kurt-Hilditch referred to Arizona v. May in her presentation, claiming that the Missouri program would not replicate such blood testing procedures.
The ACLU of Missouri condemned the practice of police departments administering blood draws in-house.
“In-house blood draws led by police departments will undoubtedly open the door to abuse the Fourth Amendment and risk the dismissal of legally obtained blood evidence due to the lack of witnesses to observe the consent on an accused intoxicated individual,” Tom Bastian, deputy director for communications of the ACLU of Missouri, told the Missourian.
“In standard procedures that involve a warrant or consent, the use of an objective, medically-trained professional is the best practice to protect both the accused person’s constitutional rights and the police department from liability,” Bastian said.