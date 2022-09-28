A pilot program to train Missouri law enforcement officers in phlebotomy, the act of drawing blood for testing, will launch Saturday.

The pilot program, a project of the Missouri Safety Center, plans to start with just 11 law enforcement officers from departments across the state. If successful, the center, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation and several law enforcement agencies, hopes to eventually see the program develop into a large-scale, statewide institution.

