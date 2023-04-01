Transgender Health Missouri

FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. A lawsuit filed by Missouri’s Planned Parenthood reveals that the state's Republican attorney general is investigating gender-affirming care provided at the organization's St. Louis clinic. According to court documents filed Friday, March 31, 2023, the regional Planned Parenthood is suing Attorney General Andrew Bailey in St. Louis Circuit Court.

 David A. Lieb - staff, AP

A lawsuit filed Friday in St. Louis accuses Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey of a “politically motivated” investigation of transgender care provided by Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

The attorney general demanded Planned Parenthood turn over a litany of records earlier this month as part of his investigation into allegations of misconduct at the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

