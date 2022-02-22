JEFFERSON CITY — A line of Missourians seeking political office wound through the secretary of state’s office Tuesday morning as candidates waited to get their names on the August primary ballot.
A mix of Oxfords and cowboy boots shuffled through packed, narrow hallways. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 336 candidates had filed.
In a room full of current and would-be politicians, an air of confidence was palpable. Yet, as redistricting debates rage on, many still don’t know the bounds of the district they’re seeking to represent.
In Missouri’s Aug. 2 primary, one U.S. Senate seat, all eight U.S. House seats, all 163 state House seats and 17 state Senate seats are up for election. Redistricting is still pending for state Senate and U.S. House districts.
The election process falls within the purview of Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft though, and he isn’t sweating it.
“It’ll work out,” he said. “We’re just gonna follow the law.”
Though Tuesday was the first day of the filing period, candidates have until 5 p.m. March 29 to get their name on the ballot in August.
On the first day of filing, candidates choose a random number, which can determine their spot on the ballot. Candidates generally hope for a lower number, in hopes that being closer to the top of the ballot increases their chances of winning the office. Candidates who file after Tuesday are listed on the ballot by when they filed.
Rep. Bill Owen, R-Springfield, pulled lucky number one out of the box Tuesday. He walked out of the drawing room, waving it over his head like a winning lottery ticket and drawing the attention of other candidates waiting in line.
Owen proceeded to jokingly auction off the number card, calling out bids.
“I guess I don’t have to worry where I’m going to be placed on the ballot,” said Owen, who’s running for reelection.
Mid-Missouri Candidates
With all state House seats up for grabs, mid-Missouri will see names new and old on the ballot in August.
Republican John Martin, a Columbia business owner and former pastor, is running in the 47th District, which Rep. Chuck Basye, R-Rocheport, currently represents. Basye reaches his term limit after this year.
One of Martin’s main issues is low taxes, which he believes allow people to reinvest in their local economy.
By close of business Tuesday, two Democrats — Adrian Plank and Chimene Schwach, both of Columbia — had also filed for the 47th District. Under the new House map, the district is considered a swing seat — 50% Democrat, 47% Republican and 3% for other parties.
Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, is running for state House again, this time in the 46th District instead of the 45th due to redistricting. He also chose to run in the 46th to make room for other Democrats to run in the 45th.
“Hopefully, if we play our cards right, we can get four Democrats from Boone County down here,” he said.
So far, Tyson Smith is the only candidate who has filed in the 46th District.
In the 44th District, Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, was the only candidate who had filed.
In the 45th District, Kathy Steinhoff, a Democrat and Columbia Public Schools teacher, had the field to herself as of Tuesday.
In the newly drawn 50th District, candidates include lawyer Douglas Mann of Columbia and James Musgraves, who currently volunteers for the MU Chancellor’s Military and Veterans Standing Committee.
Congressional and statewide offices
Near the front of the line when filing opened was Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland. Walsh is running for U.S. Congress this year in the 4th District, currently represented by Vicky Hartzler, who is running for U.S. Senate.
She boasted her experience and work ethic in Jefferson City as a state representative as qualifications for Congress.
“I’m the first congressional candidate in line here today,” Walsh said. “I sat in the front row when I went to college … I’ve been the first to raise my hand to volunteer, and the last, sometimes, out of the Capitol.”
Walsh will compete with six other Republicans in the race for the 4th District, including Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville and a current member of the state Senate’s conservative caucus. No Democrats had filed as of Tuesday.
Other candidates include former Kansas City news anchor Mark Alford, Jim Campbell from Climax Springs, William Irwin from Harrisonville, Kalena Bruce from Stockton and Taylor Burks, who was Boone County’s first Republican County Clerk.
If redistricting places filed candidates outside of their districts and the filing period hasn’t ended, candidates may withdraw and refile in their new district. Otherwise, the legislature has the jurisdiction to make exceptions.
With Democrat Nicole Galloway’s term set to expire, Missourians will also vote on the next state auditor. Rep. David Gregory, R-Sunset Hills, former Rep. Alan Green, D-Florissant and State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick had all filed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Although several of the big names in Missouri politics showed up to file Tuesday, most of those in line had less name recognition. Lewis Rolen, whose St. Louis Cardinals garb gave away his hometown quickly in a sea of suits, filed to run in a crowded U.S. Senate field.
He said he’ll represent honesty and opposition to corporate interests.
“Both of my great-grandparents were slaves in Missouri,” he said. “We’ve got blood in the soil here. We need to have the people speak up.”
Candidates also began filing for Boone County offices Tuesday ahead of the Aug. 2 primary election.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, here are the candidates who had announced their intention to run:
- Associate circuit judge, Division 5: Kimberly Shaw
- Associate circuit judge, Division 9: Tracy Z. Gonzalez
- Associate circuit judge, Division 11: Stephanie Morrell
- Presiding commissioner: Connie W. Leipard, Kip Kendrick
- Circuit Court clerk: Christy Blakemore
- Recorder of deeds: Shannon Martin, Bob Nolte
- Prosecuting attorney: Daniel K. Knight, Roger Johnson
- Collector of revenue: Brian C. McCollum
Xcaret Nuñez and Joy Mazur contributed to this report