JEFFERSON CITY - Witnesses from nearly 30 organizations testified in support of extending Medicaid benefits for women for one year after pregnancy at a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.

Current law limits Medicaid benefits to 60 days after pregnancy. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at alyse.pfeil@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700 

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you