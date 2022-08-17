A mother and child walk in the Leath Unit

A mother and child walk in the Leath Unit in Indiana. Missouri Department of Corrections staff Trevor Foley and Adam Albach looked at this unit to learn how prison nurseries work.

 Courtesy of Indiana Department of Correction

Tucked in the 59 pages of a bill relating to child care is a provision only nine other states have. Lawmakers described it as “historic,” “feel good” and a way to help Missouri kids.

In a strong bipartisan vote, lawmakers rallied behind a proposal to create a prison nursery that would allow incarcerated mothers to stay with their newborns for up to 18 months. As the prison nursery program went from an idea to law this spring, lobbyists and lawmakers alike applauded the work of Missouri Department of Corrections staff Trevor Foley and Adam Albach.

  • Graduate student studying investigative journalism, government reporting and public policy. Reporting for the Missouri News Network on a project, funded by the Stanton Foundation, that explores the impact of state government on Missouri residents.

