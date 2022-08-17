Tucked in the 59 pages of a bill relating to child care is a provision only nine other states have. Lawmakers described it as “historic,” “feel good” and a way to help Missouri kids.
In a strong bipartisan vote, lawmakers rallied behind a proposal to create a prison nursery that would allow incarcerated mothers to stay with their newborns for up to 18 months. As the prison nursery program went from an idea to law this spring, lobbyists and lawmakers alike applauded the work of Missouri Department of Corrections staff Trevor Foley and Adam Albach.
“Our primary interest was that if this is the direction state policymakers wanted to go, to make sure it was something that we could safely implement,” said Foley, director of budget and finance for the department.
Now, corrections staff are tasked with turning the law into a functioning program.
In 2020, 26 women gave birth while incarcerated in Missouri. The following year, 25 women went through labor and delivery while in custody. Those women continue to serve their sentences after delivery, and their infants are sent to live with family or enter the foster care system.
Prison nurseries aim to improve mental and physical health outcomes for mothers and babies as well as reduce recidivism. Results from similar programs in other states — including Indiana, New York, Ohio, and Illinois — show they are largely successful.
Missouri’s Correctional Center Nursery Program became a part of state statute in late June and is predicted to cost $900,000 annually, according to a financial analysis of the bill. The legislation leaves program specifics largely up to the department’s discretion.
Missouri’s prison nursery will be located at the Women’s Eastern Region Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Vandalia. The plan is to renovate a vacant wing to make it a suitable environment for the needs of new moms and their infants. Foley said the facility contains a lot of steel and concrete.
“You will see a lot less of that after the renovation,” Foley said. “Probably softer edges, a change of doors, move away from secure doors, things like that.”
Beyond cosmetic changes, the department is figuring out how to accommodate a new population: babies.
“When you operate a correctional facility everything is pretty planned out,” Albach, Department of Corrections legislative liaison, said.
Foley and Albach looked to other states to learn how prison nurseries work after Missouri Appleseed, a group that advocates for criminal justice reform, brought the idea to them. They visited the Officer Breann Leath Memorial Maternal and Child Health Unit in Indiana, also known as the Leath Unit.
The program, created in 2008, has housed over 200 babies with incarcerated mothers. One of the oldest prison nursery programs in the country is in Ohio, which has housed 352 babies since its inception in 1999.
Indiana Department of Corrections’ maternal-child health care coordinator, Leah Hession, said the facility looks like a college campus. The rooms for the mothers and babies are decorated like any other nursery, with “Lion King” and “Sesame Street” stickers on the wall.
Mothers in the program have access to safe sleep classes, CPR and first aid training, along with child development and parenting classes.
Hession touts the program’s success, which had lower recidivism than the state’s rate, according to a 2015 study. The program has undergone drastic changes since the study.
The medical division took over the unit in 2019, and it shifted operations from a punitive model to a medical model, Hession said. It’s still too soon to study recidivism post-switch, since it’s assessed every three to five years, but Hession expects improved success due to changes.
“A punitive model is there to punish someone for their past behaviors,” Hession said, “whereas the medical model is there to educate and support.”
Hession said women are the fastest growing incarcerated population. Some enter prison without knowing they’re pregnant.
Prison nursery programs allow the mother and child to bond during a critical developmental stage, improving both short and long term outcomes.
In 2015 Indiana law increased the length of many sentences, including for drug offenses.
Shortly thereafter, the Leath Unit changed the program’s qualifying criteria to include women convicted under those longer sentences.
“We will never turn away an eligible mother,” Hession said.
A woman imprisoned while pregnant in Indiana now has the opportunity to live with her child while she’s incarcerated for up to 30 months post delivery. That means the Leath Unit also houses toddlers.
“It’s wonderful to walk a woman through her pregnancy journey, watch her bring home her newborn and watch as that child grows up and takes his first steps and says his first words,” Hession said.
Missouri’s prison nursery will have an 18-month time limit, which is shorter than both Indiana and Ohio. Ohio’s program started with an 18-month cap, but the state legislature changed it in the mid-2010s.
Women can remain with their babies while incarcerated for up to 36 months after the changes. The adjustment was made to allow for more participants into the program, Annette Chambers-Smith, director of Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, said.
“If you want to have more participants, the way to do that is to increase the amount of months that a baby can stay, that makes more women eligible,” Chambers-Smith said.
After the Indiana program changed direction in 2019, a major emphasis was given to re-entry, the transition from living in a correctional facility to rejoining the community.
The Leath Unit developed partnerships with community organizations and charities to help the women and their children leaving prison connect with whatever they need: food, transportation, housing, job readiness or medical care.
Missouri corrections staff were especially interested in that aspect. Foley said they learned from visiting the Indiana facility how important having connections with non-profits, faith-based organizations and advocacy groups is to successful re-entry for the program’s mothers and infants.
“Re-entry process from prison is normally pretty difficult for an individual,” Foley said. “It’s only going to be compounded if you’re leaving with an infant or with your child with you the day you walk out.”
Missouri’s program is mandated by law to be up and running by 2025, though Foley and Albach said they will start sooner if possible. The first order of business is finding a program director.
An ideal candidate would have a diverse skill set that could balance safety and security with compassion for children and new mothers, Albach said. With a salary of around $50,000, the department is searching for its hire.
“The finalization of the design won’t happen until the program manager comes on board and has a chance to dig in a little bit,” Foley said.