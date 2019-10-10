Prisoners to pastors: Missouri inmates will soon be able to spread the gospel behind bars

Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 41F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.