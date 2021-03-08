JEFFERSON CITY- Lawmakers questioned the Department of Health and Senior Services about problems with medical marijuana rollout in a committee hearing Monday.
Members of the House Budget Committee argued that millions of dollars in legal fees and potential increases in the price of marijuana at dispensaries are the result of a limited number of licenses issued for dispensaries and other facilities.
When asked how much they are planning to spend on ongoing litigations, Lyndall Fraker, the director of medical marijuana regulation with DHSS, said “right now, we project about $6.2 million is what we’re going to spend” this fiscal year, with more to come.
Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, chairperson of the House Budget Committee, questioned Fraker about the fees and asked if the department had considered issuing more licenses to alleviate some of the legal challenges.
Fraker said limiting the number of licenses available and limiting the amount of marijuana a patient could purchase per month, were what Missourians voted for in the Amendment.
He said they set up the program based on what they believed the patient base would be. Limiting the amount of marijuana a patient could purchase per month — four ounces — made it easy to project how much marijuana would be needed to serve qualified patients.
“And that’s why we knew that an unlimited licensing situation would certainly invite things that we didn’t believe the voters of Missouri voted (for),” Fraker said. “That’s why they voted on the limited medical program.”
He said that if demand cannot be met with the current limits on the supply of marijuana, the department would consider issuing more licenses.
Smith argued that it seems clear that demand is not being met and asked how the department is planning to mend the broken rollout system if they are set on limiting licenses.
Fraker put blame on COVID-19 hindering the department’s ability to speedily approve licenses and provide in-person inspection of grow sites and other facilities that applied for licenses. Regardless, he thinks the department is doing its best.
“There were numerous delays that were beyond our control and certainly the operators’ control,” Fraker said. “But even with that, we have about 25% of the industry open and doing business. And that’s in about a 14- or 15-month period.”
Fraker also said based on information gathered from other states, they “know that an overabundance of supply will certainly help supply the black market.”
On the other hand, if demand is higher than the supply available, prices will eventually rise to an unattainable level. This is a problem for the state because it would make it more difficult for patients to purchase medical marijuana.
Rep. Scott Cupps, R-Shell Knob, brought up concerns about the possibility of illegal marijuana ending up cheaper than legally-sold marijuana sold at a dispensary. He worries patients who have a medical card could purchase their marijuana from a less expensive source, which would also supply the black market.
In the constitutional amendment passed in November 2018, which made medical marijuana legal, the language reads that those who applied for licenses to participate in the new market and were denied had the right to appeal their denials.
Amy Moore, deputy director and member of the legal team assisting the medical marijuana section of DHSS, told the committee there had been around 850 appeals since the department started approving licenses over the last year.
“This was not unexpected,” Moore said. “In other markets that had limited licenses available, we were to expect a certain percentage of those who were denied to appeal.”
Fraker was clear he was doing what he thought was right by being conservative with approving licenses.
"As long as I'm the director, we're going to regulate," Fraker said.