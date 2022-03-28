JEFFERSON CITY — A bill in the Missouri House of Representatives that would prohibit public and private businesses from contracting with Russian entities will now move to the House floor.
House Bill 2913, which was voted out of committee Monday, would apply to any private or public entities in the state of Missouri that receive public funding. It would limit contracts with any country currently attacking a NATO ally, Ukraine, Georgia, Finland or Sweden.
The bill was was approved 7-0.
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, said she wished the bill put restrictions on a different country.
“As a veteran, I understand that it is important that we stand behind Ukraine against tyranny," she said. "My concern is how much work, how much is Russia touching Missouri? How many businesses, how much farmland does Russia own? I think a better target for this would have been China, who actually steals land and owns land here in Missouri, who actually touches Missouri on a deeper level."
According to previous reporting by the Columbia Missourian, the sponsor of the bill, Rep. Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, said at least 100 companies in the U.S. have ceased operations in Russia. President Joe Biden imposed sanctions against Russia as a means of making it impossible for the Russian government to conduct normal business.
The bill does not have an emergency resolution, so, if passed, it would not go into effect until August.