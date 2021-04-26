JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers debated a resolution Monday that upon voter approval, would exempt certain senior citizens from paying property taxes during session.
The resolution proposes a constitutional amendment to address the issue of senior citizens with fixed incomes being unable to afford ever-rising property taxes. The amendment would authorize a tax exemption for select senior citizens who qualify.
To qualify, the senior citizen, or their spouse, must be of age to be eligible for full Social Security retirement benefits and have fully paid off their home for at least two years. There are no stipulations regarding someone’s socioeconomic status attached to the bill.
The resolution is sponsored by Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, who argued the state is taxing senior citizens out of their homes after their homes are paid off.
“You want to have the ability to own your house, a place to be secure,” Kidd said. “You’re never secure in your property because you owe property taxes on it.”
Kidd said he has spoken to constituents who have lost their homes because their property tax payments were higher than their house payments.
Members who testified believed senior citizens should be protected from losing their homes after they have worked and supported the state. However, representatives expressed concern regarding the possible negative repercussions of cutting property taxes for senior citizens.
Property taxes fund public school districts and fire and police departments. If voted for and passed, the tax exemptions could result in over $33 million in lost revenue for the state by 2024. Local governments would lose even more, with the total reaching $400 million.
Rep. Michael Burton, D-St. Louis, said the legislation is radical and would create a problem without providing any sort of solution. He said he’s concerned about how the state would make up the difference of funds being cut from public schools and public safety departments.
“Let’s help seniors without hurting our public schools or fire departments,” Burton said.
Multiple other representatives agreed with Burton and said the issue needed to be addressed but in a different way.
The bill is HJR 17.