JEFFERSON CITY — An average family of four in Missouri could see savings of over $80 per year on groceries if a House bill passes.
Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, has proposed a bill that would remove a 1% sales tax on groceries. During a recent public hearing, Coleman said the removal would apply only to cold or unprepared foods.
Scott Baker, executive director of Feeding Missouri, testified in support of Coleman’s bill. He said removing this tax would help all Missourians.
Those opposed to the sales tax break were worried about a loss of revenue.
The removed portion is a tax that went to schools in Missouri. The School District Trust Fund would see a loss of roughly $144 million in 2024. Total payments made from the fund last school year were about $980 million, according to state data.
Scott Kimble, director of legislative advocacy for the Missouri Council of School Administrators, said schools are providing more services to students now than ever before, and losing the money may limit some of these services.
Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, expressed concern that “gas station burritos and donuts” and other unhealthy foods would also qualify for the tax cut.
Roden proposed an amendment to the bill during a House Ways and Means Committee hearing last month. The amendment would apply the tax break only to foods approved by the Women, Infants and Children and Meals on Wheels programs.
But his amendment was ultimately dropped because it inadvertently led to a tax increase of over $300 million by changing the definition of food. The next key step for Coleman’s bill would be debate on the House floor.
Missouri residents currently pay a 1.225% tax on grocery items. The state is one of only 13 to tax groceries, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
Coleman said sales taxes are the most regressive form of taxation. Lower income families are disproportionately impacted by sales taxes, and the reduction of 1% would represent a significant sum for these families.
The tax stems from the Missouri School and Highway Tax, commonly referred to as Proposition C. It was passed by Missouri voters in 1982. It implemented a 1% sales tax on all items.
While the bill removes a majority of the tax, the remaining 0.225% is required constitutionally. The remaining tax represents two separate items. They are the Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax, which receives 0.1%, and the Conservation Sales Tax, which receives 0.125%.
Groceries have only gotten more expensive as of late. Last year saw a 3.5% increase in grocery prices, according to the USDA. This was much higher than the average increase of 2% over the previous 20 years.
A family of four in Missouri, on average, spends about $8,666 on groceries per year, according to UpNest. The tax cut would give the average family, roughly, $86.66 more each year.
At $1.99 per pound, the savings could be used to purchase over 43 pounds of apples. At $0.69 per pound, the savings could also be used to purchase over 125 pounds of bananas.
Coleman said it is expensive to eat healthy, but these savings help make it easier.
Kim Buckman, communication and advocacy manager for Feeding Missouri, said sales taxes on groceries can have a major impact on all families, but especially those with lower income.
“One of our major things is making sure that we’re reducing the burden for families that are struggling to make ends meet,” Buckman said.