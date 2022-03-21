JEFFERSON CITY — A proposed Missouri Senate bill would compensate individuals who are wrongly convicted.
The Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee held a public hearing on the bill Monday.
Missouri currently only provides compensation for individuals who are exonerated through DNA evidence. Sen. Barbara Washington's bill would broaden the list of those eligible for compensation. Senate Bill 1094 would extend the list to any person exonerated.
The bill says that those who are awarded restitution shall not "receive more than ($36,500) during each fiscal year," which equals $100 a day for one year of inprisonment.
Washington, D-Kansas City, clarified that actual innocence is required for restitution payments. If a conviction is overturned based solely on procedural errors or misconduct, there would be no payment made by the state to the individual.
Washington mentioned Keith Strickland, a Kansas City man who was released after spending over 40 years in prison. She said it is unclear whether Strickland would be eligible, because he was not formally found to be innocent.
Darrell Moore, executive director of Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, said the restitution would not always be applicable.
"But," he said, "in those few cases where people have been wrongly convicted, they do deserve some restitution."