JEFFERSON CITY − Entrepreneurs, innovators and people intending to start a new business could benefit from the Sandbox Regulatory Act, which seeks to bypass time-consuming state rules.
The term sandbox is usually taken to mean the small spaces filled with sand where children can use their imagination to build things like sand castles, tunnels or other things. People sometimes use the word sandbox in the context of business or even software programs. The idea is that in a sandbox environment, anyone can build something from scratch.
Under a House-passed bill, if businesses or individuals demonstrated an innovative product offering that could be useful to consumers, they could appeal to the Regulatory Relief Office that would be established if the bill passes. This office would then identify state laws and regulations that could be suspended during a two-year period while these products were tested.
During this time, those accepted into the sandbox program would not be subject to prosecution or penalties for violating the laws that were suspended.
Rep. Alex Riley, R-Springfield and the bill’s sponsor, told a Senate committee on Tuesday that the proposed legislation has received broad bipartisan support in the House.
Riley, who is also an attorney, said small business owners often don’t have the money to hire attorneys “to go through all the regulatory codes and figure out what they need to comply with.”
Therefore, he said that his bill is designed to create an alternative way where they can do that without having to jump through all the regulatory hoops while still having consumer protections in place.
To prevent any individuals using their products to cause harm to the public, Riley said that there is a vigorous application process, as well as checks and balances.
Ray McCarty, president of Associated Industries of Missouri, said that although he supported the concept, he thought that a better alternative might be to reduce regulations for everyone instead of a select group.
In response, Jeremy Cady, the state director for Americans for Prosperity, and Riley mentioned that existing businesses can also opt to participate in the sandbox program and get similar benefits.
The only person in opposition to the bill was Michael Berg with the Missouri chapter of the Sierra Club.
As an organization devoted to protecting the quality of the natural and human environment, Berg said that it is worrying to them that certain businesses might undermine environmental regulations.