JEFFERSON CITY — Cracking down on mail theft is the goal of a bill approved by a House committee Monday.
The legislation, proposed by state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, creates penalties for the theft of packages and other mail known as "porch piracy."
“I know we have all been dealing with this problem for six years or more,” Schwadron said. “But this bill can finally resolve an issue that affects us all.”
House Bill 1637 proposed by Schwadron criminalizes mail theft as a Class A misdemeanor for people who steal mail delivered by carriers and services. Those who continue to purposefully steal mail will be arrested as a Class E felony.
In many cases mail theft is considered a federal crime, but that only applies to mail that is delivered by the postal service. The United States Postal Inspection Service does have jurisdiction for the safety and delivery of USPS packages, but if a package is delivered by a third-party company such as UPS, FedEx or Amazon to a residency, there are no specific legal protections.
Under existing statutes law enforcement only prosecute individuals depending on the value or importance of items within packages. Schwadron’s bill would charge any person regardless of the contents of the items being delivered to homes and apartments.
According to a survey from SafeWise and Cove Home Security, an estimated 210 million packages were stolen from American households last year.
Schwadron’s bill identifies a “porch-pirate” as any person who purposefully takes postcards, letters, packages, bags, or other concealed articles delivered by a common carry or deliver service, without the consent or permission of the addressed owner of those items.
“This is a big problem in St. Charles for me, and I know it is prevalent problem all throughout the state,” Schwadron said. “Whether it is a child’s hairbrush or more life-saving deliveries such as medicine, this is a person’s property. To steal that property is just not right.”
Individuals who steal mail delivered by the U.S Postal Service face federal charges and can face five years in prison.
So far, there have been no laws written that protect items delivered by third-party companies. Schwadron filed the same proposal last year, and it passed in the House but was never voted out of committee in the Senate.