JEFFERSON CITY — Kielen Powell has heard stories about his father.
One man said David Dorn helped get him out of an abusive situation as a teenager, which allowed him to serve in the U.S. military and later become a firefighter.
Another man said Dorn helped people in the community get jobs and get them out of trouble. He said Powell would have big shoes to fill because of his father’s legacy.
That legacy may be honored by naming a section of Interstate 70 in St. Louis in honor of Dorn, a retired St. Louis police captain who was killed protecting a friend’s pawn shop amid riots surrounding the death of George Floyd last summer.
“My dad not only built bridges culturally, but he built bridges between law enforcement and the community,” Powell told lawmakers considering House Bill 1363, which would adopt the name change.
“If we’re so lucky to have this bill passed by this distinguished governing body, I believe that every time I drive by and see his sign, I’ll look at it and realize I do have big shoes to fill, and then I’ll just look up and ask, ‘Dad, are you proud of me?’”
Ann Dorn, the late police captain’s wife, also gave public testimony and said she hopes his legacy will never be forgotten after dedicating his life to the city for more than 38 years.
“He was a mentor, role model and father figure to everyone: officers, young people, residents, regardless of race or background, and he actually loved what he did,” Dorn said. “He loved going to work every day (so much) that he even tried to go work during our wedding reception.”
Some of Dorn’s other children, including Debra Dorn White and Brian Powell, testified at the hearing and said that their father helped members of the community rise out of abusive situations like drug addiction and that he will be remembered for his love of sharing police stories everywhere he went.
“He believed in equality for all by displaying fairness and inclusion,” White said. “He was very dependable in law to the people that he cared about.”
Brian Powell said his father’s name “rang out,” as his positive impact was even spread throughout Peoria, a small town in Illinois. He also said that his 14-year-old daughter Kendall, who has autism, shared a close bond with his father.
Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, the bill’s sponsor, along with other members of the Special Committee on Criminal Justice, said that Dorn was well-respected in the St. Louis community, and this legislation will honor his legacy of public service.
Lawmakers on the committee were touched by the Dorn family’s testimony and expect to vote on the bill in the coming weeks.