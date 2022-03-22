JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Rural Workforce Development Act would provide a tax credit incentive for investors who invest in certain rural business in the state.
Two bills, SB 675 and SB 905, sponsored by Sen. Justin Brown, R-Phelps, and Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Jefferson City, both propose the establishment of the act and were heard by a Senate committee this week.
To apply for the tax credit, investors would have to prove they have given $100 million in investments in nonpublic companies located in counties across the nation with a population less than 50,000. Thirty percent of that money must have been given to Missouri rural businesses. The application fee is $5,000.
The Department of Economic Development would be charged with tracking the actions of investors who receive the credit. Recipients would be required to distribute 60% of their investment commitments within two years and 100% within three years. If they don't fulfill this requirement, the department would recapture the tax credit.
Hoskins said the goal of the legislation is obviously to promote investments, but also to encourage job creation in counties with populations below 80,000 residents.
"For rural small businesses it can feel impossible to make headway," Brown said. "This bill is specifically for rural businesses that want to grow where they are and create jobs in their own rural communities."
Eleven other states currently offer incentives similar to those detailed in this act with Ohio and Georgia leading the pack. According to a report from The Georgia Tech Center for Economic Development, the state attributes their version of this bill to 1,000 new or retained jobs, investments in 33 rural communities, and 56% more in revenue than distributed through tax credits.
There is no difference between Brown and Hoskins' bills. They agree on a shared subcommittee substitute for future debate.
No one spoke in opposition to either bill.