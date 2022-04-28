JEFFERSON CITY — As Missouri teacher pay lags behind the rest of the nation, legislators have put forth two proposals to change that.
According to the National Education Association, Missouri had an average starting teacher salary of $33,234, which ranked 50th in the nation. NEA’s ranking included Washington D.C. and only Montana had a lower average than Missouri.
The House and Senate have different proposals to move Missouri up the rankings.
The House proposed bringing funding back for Career Ladder. The program helped pay teachers for handling extracurricular activities for about 25 years before losing state funding.
The other approach is a proposal from Gov. Mike Parson to implement a statewide baseline teacher salary. The Senate adopted an expanded version of Parson’s plan and also backed restoration of the Career Ladder program for more experienced teachers.
The Career Ladder program began in 1985 and helped pay teachers with state and school district funds for activities outside of the classroom such as tutoring. Missouri legislators have not appropriated funds for the program since the 2011-12 school year. The state provided $37.4 million for the Career Ladder program that year.
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, said funding Career Ladder was the compromise after she learned Parson’s baseline salary plan would not be funded by the House Budget Committee.
Noelle Gilzow, president of Columbia Missouri National Education Association, said that the return of the program is good for current teachers.
“For our veteran teachers, it would mean extra pay for work they are likely doing anyway, which is a good thing to honor that work,” she said.
Parson’s baseline educator salary would require that teachers across Missouri be paid at least $38,000 per year, at a cost to the state of $21.8 million.
The Senate adopted Parson’s proposal and added about $10 million. Under the Senate version, the state would pay for 70% of the cost of improving baseline salaries, with the remaining 30% paid for by the district.
Michelle Baumstark, chief communications officer for Columbia Public Schools, said the district has made improvements to teacher pay.
“Most recently, we’ve made significant improvements ... to the base starting pay for new teachers,” she said. The Missourian previously reported that the starting pay would increase to $40,250, meaning CPS teachers would not receive a raise under Parson’s plan.
Nurrenbern, a teacher, said she thinks Parson’s plan is great, but more needs to be done for teachers currently paid $38,000 or more.
“I would like us to examine teacher pay across the industry,” Nurrenbern said.
At $38,000 for teachers, Missouri would be ranked 40th in the nation, ahead of 10 states, including Nebraska and Arkansas.
Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, said he hopes to make the Career Ladder program more consistent across the state. House Bill 2493, sponsored by Black, lays out an explicit list of ways a teacher may be made eligible for payments under the program.
Under current law, a teacher must have five years of public school teaching experience to apply for the program. Black’s bill would lower the requirement to two years before a teacher may apply.
Those eligible after two years would include coaches, tutors and teachers receiving further training or education. This is the first stage of the program and could pay teachers up to $1,500.
To reach the second stage, teachers would have to have two years of experience at the first stage. Teachers in Stage Two could be paid a stipend of up to $3,000. Advancement into Stage Three would require three years of experience at Stage Two. Teachers at Stage Three could be paid up to $5,000.
Black said making the money available earlier is an effort to financially incentivize teachers to remain in the industry longer.
The bill calls for 60% of the program’s funding to be provided by the state. The remaining 40% would be provided by school districts.
The House passed HB 2493 on a vote of 135 to 3. The bill was assigned to the Senate Education Committee and could have a hearing as early as next week.
A joint House-Senate negotiating committee will iron out differences in the budgets passed by the chambers. Both have approved roughly $37.4 million to once again provide state funding for the Career Ladder program. The Senate added roughly $31.7 million for Parson’s baseline educator salary.