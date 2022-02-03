JEFFERSON CITY — Teachers in a number of Missouri school districts wouldn’t benefit from a pay raise proposed by Gov. Mike Parson.
State Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said during a House hearing this week that the proposed $38,000 minimum salary may not be the best way to handle increasing salaries.
Teachers in Columbia Public Schools and more than two dozen other school districts in the state wouldn’t benefit from the increase because the lowest salaries in those districts are already equal to, or higher than, the proposed minimum.
“I want our teachers to make more. I just want to do it in a fair way that actually raises all of our teachers’ salaries,” Merideth said. “Not one that actually rewards schools that maybe have low local tax rates, and have been underpaying their teachers more egregiously, and then the state is going to come in and help them catch up to everyone else. But we’re not going to do anything to help the schools that have been paying more of their local funds for teachers pay.”
According to the National Education Association, Missouri ranks 50th in the nation for teachers’ starting salaries, with the average at $32,970. Parson’s proposed increase to $38,000 is part of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.
In the proposed budget, the state will cover 70% of the expenses for raising salaries, with a 30% local match.
Rep. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, called the proposal “a good start, hopefully not an end.” Black added that a budget needs to be passed and they need to start somewhere when it comes to increasing salaries.
Under the current budget proposal, only those teachers receiving pay less than $38,000 would see any changes in pay. According to Michelle Baumstark, the salary for a Columbia Public School teacher starts out at $39,050. This means if the budget is passed, it will not affect CPS salaries.
According to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 527 of 554 school districts have at least one teacher being paid below $38,000.
A review of salary data from the 2020-21 school year posted by the Missourian National Education Association shows about 50 districts where the lowest starting salary is already $38,000 or above.
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, said an increase is necessary.
She shared an anecdote of her time teaching at a high school in Kansas City, saying that many teachers took on various roles, such as coaches, crossing guards or lunch monitors, to make up for low salaries.